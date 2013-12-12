AUDUSD THIS WEEK

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upppppppppp or  range
 

Just a same question :

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EuroUsd

newdigital, 2013.12.07 19:06

Can you upload MT5 chart with all the indicators (as the links from MT5 CodeBase) so the people will understand it too?

 
mitulbang:
its going to touch 8850 in this month 
You mean 88.50.
 

0.8847 :


 
angevoyageur:
You mean 88.50.
0.8850
 
newdigital:

0.8847 :


thanx for uploading your own graph 
 

I don't know what is going to touch but is still bearish on my 8H chart, but also close to kumo

aud usd 

 
Rosiman:

I don't know what is going to touch but is still bearish on my 8H chart, but also close to kumo

 

the rsi has risen above the head,but that is not the best signal.
 
Rosiman:

I don't know what is going to touch but is still bearish on my 8H chart, but also close to kumo

 

please tell me how can i get 8H chart........
 

In MT5

  • right mouse click on the chart
  • select Periodicity - Hours - 8 Hours
 
Rosiman:

I don't know what is going to touch but is still bearish on my 8H chart, but also close to kumo

 

yes, that's right - Chinkou Span line is very close to historical price for possible rally but it is still bearish as a primary trend for example :

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

AUDUSD, H8, 2013.12.08

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

temp_file_screenshot_34216.png

AUDUSD, H8, 2013.12.08, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


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