CORRELATION INDICATOR

New comment
 
Does anyu one have a correlation matrix indicator! Tried coding mine, and its just way offl
Thanks so much
 
king_david599:
Does anyu one have a correlation matrix indicator! Tried coding mine, and its just way offl
Thanks so much
What does mean "matrix"?
[Deleted]  
Boeing747:
What does mean "matrix"?

The OP is referring to a table of the currencies and their correlation with other pairs - like this:

 
FMIC:

The OP is referring to a table of the currencies and their correlation with other pairs - like this:


Yeah like that one!
 
king_david599:

Yeah like that one!
if you know a formula, how to calculate a correlation, then  you can write this indicator,  using example of indicator MP1. https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12072
 
Boeing747:
if you know a formula, how to calculate a correlation, then  you can write this indicator,  using example of indicator MP1. https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12072

Thanks @Boeing747. But its Russian.
 
king_david599:

Thanks @Boeing747. But its Russian.

Hello,

I would be interested in the same and I can translate the Russian text if the project is still on...

Cheers

 
king_david599: Thanks @Boeing747. But its Russian.
So click on the language button and change it.

English

New comment