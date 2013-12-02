Discussion of "Do you check Commitment of Traders (CoT) Report released by Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) ?"
- Do you check Commitment of Traders (CoT) Report released by Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) ?
- CFTC Commitments of Traders weekly data
- Discussion of article "MQL5: Analysis and Processing of Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Reports in MetaTrader 5"
- www.mql5.com
- Yes, I do check it to trade forex.
- No, I do check it to trade forex.
The same text except for the Yes and No . . . makes no sense.
The same text except for the Yes and No . . . makes no sense.
OK, so for you, Yes and No makes no sense? What does you mean by that ?
Strange !!!
Hi there !
I couldn't follow what you wrote.
what is that?
According to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission:
" The Commitments of Traders (COT) reports provide a breakdown of each Tuesday’s open interest for markets in which 20 or more traders hold positions equal to or above the reporting levels established by the CFTC."
According to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission:
" The Commitments of Traders (COT) reports provide a breakdown of each Tuesday’s open interest for markets in which 20 or more traders hold positions equal to or above the reporting levels established by the CFTC."
i see.. thank you..
Really ? I still don't see. As a majority of users don't know about this, it would be useful to have more information instead of a single cryptic sentence.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use