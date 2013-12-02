Discussion of "Do you check Commitment of Traders (CoT) Report released by Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) ?"

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Comments that to the "Do you check Commitment of Traders (CoT) Report released by Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) ?", have been moved into this topic by error
 
I do not want to receive a Demo Account, since all it takes capital to other energy and his pulse, Pulse power can not live all these demos because disposable capital, now it's all about the demo Account and others, I close, because the toll of time and effort.
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties - Documentation on MQL5
 

  • Yes, I do check it to trade forex.
  • No, I do check it to trade forex.

 The same text except for the Yes and No . . .  makes no sense.


 
RaptorUK:

 The same text except for the Yes and No . . .  makes no sense.


OK, so for you, Yes and No makes no sense?  What does you mean by that ?

Strange !!! 

 
FARESULT:
I do not want to receive a Demo Account, since all it takes capital to other energy and his pulse, Pulse power can not live all these demos because disposable capital, now it's all about the demo Account and others, I close, because the toll of time and effort.

Hi there !

I couldn't follow what you wrote. 

 
Shunmas:

OK, so for you, Yes and No makes no sense?  What does you mean by that ?

Strange !!! 

Perhaps you meant  . . .  

  • No, I do   not  check it to trade forex.
 
what is that?
 
sphinxk:
what is that?

According to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission:

 " The Commitments of Traders (COT) reports provide a breakdown of each Tuesday’s open interest for markets in which 20 or more traders hold positions equal to or above the reporting levels established by the CFTC." 

 
Shunmas:

According to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission:

 " The Commitments of Traders (COT) reports provide a breakdown of each Tuesday’s open interest for markets in which 20 or more traders hold positions equal to or above the reporting levels established by the CFTC." 

i see.. thank you..
 
sphinxk:
i see.. thank you..
Really ? I still don't see. As a majority of users don't know about this, it would be useful to have more information instead of a single cryptic sentence.
 
angevoyageur:
Really ? I still don't see. As a majority of users don't know about this, it would be useful to have more information instead of a single cryptic sentence.
Not everyone will think like you. He didn't expect everything to be handed to him on a plate, and he could and by now, he would have checked that on google himself and just thanked me for the reply. I don't see any problem by using a single sentence, because his "thanks" says it all.
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