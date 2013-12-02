Discussion of "Do you check Commitment of Traders (CoT) Report released by Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) ?" - page 2
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Not everyone will think like you. He didn't expect everything to be handed to him on a plate, and he could and by now, he would have checked that on google himself and just thanked me for the reply. I don't see any problem by using a single sentence, because his "thanks" says it all.
Why being so harsh ? Your poll show that 54% of people don't know what is Cot Report. I don't think that what you posted above is very helpful to understand well the topic. So I invite you or anyone else to post more information, which is my role as moderator. I don't said there is a problem posting 1 sentence, I said it is cryptic, and don't help so much to understand what we are talking about.
Errrr....nope, I am not being harsh or anything like that. :)
Fine ! I was thinking you said me that I expect things be handed on a platter and that I should do my own research on Google.
Errrrrr. Alain, kindly check I wrote "He expected":
Here you go:
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Do you check Commitment of Traders (CoT) Report released by Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) ?
Shunmas, 2013.12.01 19:06Not everyone will think like you. He didn't expect everything to be handed to him on a plate, and he could and by now, he would have checked that on google himself and just thanked me for the reply. I don't see any problem by using a single sentence, because his "thanks" says it all.
This means, I just gave him a hint and he would have helped himself.
Errrrrr. Alain, kindly check I wrote "He expected":
Here you go:
This means, I just gave him a hint and he would have helped himself.
The following article would probably be helpful for anyone interested in this topic.