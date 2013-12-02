Discussion of "Do you check Commitment of Traders (CoT) Report released by Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) ?" - page 2

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Shunmas:
Not everyone will think like you. He didn't expect everything to be handed to him on a plate, and he could and by now, he would have checked that on google himself and just thanked me for the reply. I don't see any problem by using a single sentence, because his "thanks" says it all.

Why being so harsh ? Your poll show that 54% of people don't know what is Cot Report. I don't think that what you posted above is very helpful to understand well the topic. So I invite you or anyone else to post more information, which is my role as moderator. I don't said there is a problem posting 1 sentence, I said it is cryptic, and don't help so much to understand what we are talking about.

 
Errrr....nope, I am not being harsh or anything like that. :)
 
Shunmas:
Errrr....nope, I am not being harsh or anything like that. :)
Fine ! I was thinking you said me that I expect things be handed on a platter and that I should do my own research on Google.
 
angevoyageur:
Fine ! I was thinking you said me that I expect things be handed on a platter and that I should do my own research on Google.

Errrrrr. Alain, kindly check I wrote "He expected":

Here you go: 

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Do you check Commitment of Traders (CoT) Report released by Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) ?

Shunmas, 2013.12.01 19:06

Not everyone will think like you. He didn't expect everything to be handed to him on a plate, and he could and by now, he would have checked that on google himself and just thanked me for the reply. I don't see any problem by using a single sentence, because his "thanks" says it all.

This means, I just gave him a hint and he would have helped himself.

 

 
Shunmas:

Errrrrr. Alain, kindly check I wrote "He expected":

Here you go: 

This means, I just gave him a hint and he would have helped himself.

 

Ok, don't worry. Thanks.
 

The following article would probably be helpful for anyone interested in this topic.

MQL5: Analysis and Processing of Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Reports in MetaTrader 5
MQL5: Analysis and Processing of Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Reports in MetaTrader 5
  • 2010.04.10
  • Aleksey Sergan
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we will develop a tool for CFTC report analysis. We will solve the following problem: to develop an indicator, that allows using the CFTC report data directly from the data files provided by Commission without an intermediate processing and conversion. Further, it can be used for the different purposes: to plot the data as an indicator, to proceed with the data in the other indicators, in the scripts for the automated analysis...
 
What is it for? I have a doubt of the purpose of such reporting.
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