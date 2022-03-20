How i can delete one account in the mql5.com?
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gurmeetb:it is not a sin to have more than one account here.
Why u need more than one profile? Mql5 shld block such accounts.
Why u need more than one profile? Mql5 shld block such accounts.
gbemitte:And it's not against the rules either . . . at the moment.
it is not a sin to have more than one account here.
it is not a sin to have more than one account here.
Does anyone have an idea how to delete an account from MQL5 Community ? I have an old account number that is correlated to my e-mail address and therefore cannot access MQL5 with my new trading account. Any ideas ?
3032049:You trading account has nothing to do with mql5 Community account.
Does anyone have an idea how to delete an account from MQL5 Community ? I have an old account number that is correlated to my e-mail address and therefore cannot access MQL5 with my new trading account. Any ideas ?
Does anyone have an idea how to delete an account from MQL5 Community ? I have an old account number that is correlated to my e-mail address and therefore cannot access MQL5 with my new trading account. Any ideas ?
I want to cancel my account as well, seller account.
Jonathan Mcbrine:
I want to cancel my account as well, seller account.
I want to cancel my account as well, seller account.
Contact the Service Desk about that (left side of your profile page).
how do you change the leverage on mt5?
Kaimolope6:
how do you change the leverage on mt5?
how do you change the leverage on mt5?
From within your broker's members area yourself or you may need to contact your broker to do it for you.
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I have 2 account and need delete one for use his email.
Is possible delete the account from the profile?
Regards,