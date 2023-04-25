Old brokerage account
How do I remove an account link to an old brokerage account? I have a new broker and my old account is still linked to my MQL5 account. So, therefore I'm not able to load any EA's on my new brokerage account.
bobrob: How do I remove an account link to an old brokerage account? I have a new broker and my old account is still linked to my MQL5 account. So, therefore I'm not able to load any EA's on my new brokerage account.
What do you mean by "linked"? If you mean in MetaTrader, then simply right-click on the account and choose "Delete".
Also, EAs are not associated with broker accounts. Market products are activated by your computer signature.
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