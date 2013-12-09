What are the most important factors in a social trading signal?
- When evaluating a new EA on the MQL5 Market, which factor is most important to you?
- What is important in a trading system
- What's the most important part of a Forex trading system?
Signal provider should be willing and able to research and think about what their customers need rather than asking other people to figure it out for them.
Second.
Sorry to be inconvenient, but may I ask, since RaptorUK is your only friend, after two years registered, why you have no other friends here?
I believe that we all have much to learn from the outcome of this research (even the privileged geniuses here), since the ranking formula of trading signals does not seem to take into account the long history factor, as signals with few trades can quickly occupy the top positions.
By the way, if the focus is to protect the subscriber (which I fully agree), this issue should be reviewed.
I believe that we all have much to learn from the outcome of this research (even the privileged geniuses here), since the ranking formula of trading signals does not seem to take into account the long history factor, as signals with few trades can quickly occupy the top positions.
By the way, if the focus is to protect the subscriber (which I fully agree), this issue should be reviewed.
From my observation, it seems to me the main factor who leads to choose a signal is "high reward potential". I don't think a poll on the forum is representative of the mass of subscribers.
Thanks, but I disagree. To me, the main factor who leads to choose a signal here is "ranking visibility" and we must take care about that to protect the subscriber.
Better than fishing for the best ways to screw your friends over. With friends like you, who needs Scam-mers?
Thanks, but I disagree. To me, the main factor who leads to choose a signal here is "ranking visibility" and we must take care about that to protect the subscriber.
Isn't ranking directly related with "high reward potential" ?
I don't understand what you mean by "we must take care about that to protect the subscriber" ?
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