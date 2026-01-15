When evaluating a new EA on the MQL5 Market, which factor is most important to you?
Ok the real accounts bit is debatable ,these verified sites are legit it is just the practices within them that are not . Number one give away constant updates for EA every week that is people cooking the books and resetting the results , Most of your 20 lines of code machine learning ( NOT CAPABLE WITH MT5 NATIVE ) Martingales .
Victor what do you think about fake reviews and comments, for me the presence of obviously fake reviews and comments is a total turn off.
Regarding cooking the books and resetting the results, signal providers are the biggest culprits, trading history is always recent even though the signal service has been around for a while.
Yes fake reviews and comments , Who can't see through that stuff is beyond me ! . Wow 500 comments and 500 five stars , I'm buying it , not !! . What it does is take away from genuine people who try and make decent products , It is always going to be a hard sell on here anyways with the degenerate gamblers but real people trying to make something tangible instead of coders for profit 20 30 lines of martingale super A.I the Money Driller 3,000 ,Yeah Baby 1000 bucks , sign me up .But MT5 gets a cut of the cash so they won't change it in a hurry .
The problem of fake review or comment is well known. MetaQuotes has invested in a automated system to catch them and it improved the situation, though it's of course an endless fight.
This is a difficult topic, not specific to this site and Market, scammers are everywhere and certainly very active in the retail trading world. If you have specific information about fake reviews/comments please write about it to a moderator in private.
Hi Guys,
For me 1. the real LIVE account and 2. with a legit broker is a not only a very good start (<broker-name-redacted>, <broker-name-redacted>, <broker-name-redacted>) it's a decisive part.
Obviously sophisticated scams with trick things to look legit.
The 3rd crucial point is to me to provide a chart that proves the alignment of the Live signal and the backtest on the same period with full transparency of the data.
People should ask for it IMHO cause this proves the reliability of the only thing we can trust in terms of risk i.e our backtests.
THIS IS WHY sellers optimizing their EAs regularly on market conditions on the fly is a clear path to ruin, as it means the strategy has changed and the original backtests on which you have evaluated the strategy are not reliable anymore.
It means you could not take the backtest as reference anymore to monitor the algo and its metrics.
This is key for us.
The moderator removed the broker names. Broker recommendations are not allowed on the forum.
