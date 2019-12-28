Why does it remove some EA after logged on in MT4 ?
1) I don't understand your post.
2) You should post either the expert-log (e.g. devide by 0) or the journal tab.
Find somebody who is very good at English and ask them to translate.
Google Translate is not very accurate.
I don't understand either.
A critical error can result in an indicator being removed, not sure about EAs
This would be reported in the Experts log though
A critical error can result in an indicator being removed, not sure about EAs
This would be reported in the Experts log though
Hello together,
I think I have a similar problem. I moved to another server and want to use my old profile. I copied the application folder.
I use multiple instances of the MT4 and I do hate %APPDATA% so I start the MT4 like this:
C:\Dropbox\MT4-41\terminal.exe /portable
It works perfectly fine in about 8 instances.
When I load my profile the first time, I have to rearrange the charts, but each of the 7 EA have a smile.
I use two kind of EA. In each chart I can press F7 and get the parameters. So both EA are available.
But when I save the profile (e.g. with another name) or simply exit MT4, the profile is modified. (files are changing)
After starting/loading the profile again. 1-7 EAs are gone! Sometimes 3 or one were left.
In Windows Explorer I gave the folder of this profile the read only attribute, so after every loading I have to rearrange, but the EAs are there and I can open and close MT4 without loss. But I cannot modify the profile.
This is very dangerous to me, because I don't want to loose my parameters. Have somebody an idea why this is happening?
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I've tested some expert advisor with DLL functions.
With one computer, many MetaTrader4 Platform running on each another named folder copied.
But One certain MetaTrader4 has problem.
I invested the log of data folder, MT4.
After 20 EA loaded successfully, 'login on through first.. previous succesful authorization performed.. ' some message shown.
Then some EA loaded successfully removed in log. Of course, actually it detached from chart.
Please let me know the caution for removed EA automatically (itself or by MT4).
Thanks,