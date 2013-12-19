NZDUSD Technical Analysis 17.11 - 01.12 : Ranging Before Breakout - page 2

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newdigital, 2013.11.26 09:52

NZD/USD Technical Analysis


Talking Points

  • Prices are testing back above support-turned-resistance at 0.8214 (38.2% Fib ret.)
  • A close above this barrier exposesthe 0.8382-0.8435 area (Sep 18-19 highs)
  • Turning back below 0.8214 targets 0.8113 (50% Fib retracement)

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

NZDUSD, D1, 2013.11.26

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

temp_file_screenshot_40937.png

NZDUSD, D1, 2013.11.26, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

NZDUSD, H4, 2013.11.26

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

temp_file_screenshot_31573.png

NZDUSD, H4, 2013.11.26, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 
newdigital:

NZDUSD (based on AUD/USD and NZD/USD Breakdown; Here are Trading Tactics article)



  • The NZDUSD remains one of the more compelling longer term bearish possibilities. Consider that…
  • The decline from the April high unfolded in 5 waves (impulsive), the advance from the August low is defined by converging lines (pennant, common in bear market advances)
  • A head and shoulders top was confirmed this week. Resistance is estimated from .8190 to .8230.

Trading Strategy: Looking to short early next week…probably above .8200 and as high as .8265.

hi there 

these days NZDUSD inspires me too!

actually I tought I saw prices pull back to the neck line ...

https://charts.mql5.com/3/168/nzdusd-d1-oanda-division4-2.png

 

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newdigital, 2013.11.27 07:12

2013-11-26 21:45 GMT (or 22:45 MQ MT5 time) | [NZD - Trade Balance]

if actual > forecast = good for currency (for USD in our case)

==========

New Zealand Has NZ$168 Million Trade Deficit In October

New Zealand posted a merchandise trade deficit of NZ$168 million in October, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday - marking the smallest deficit for an October month in almost 20 years.

The headline figure beat forecasts for a deficit of NZ$350 million following the downwardly revised shortfall of NZ$216 million in September (originally a NZ$199 million deficit).

"The low trade deficit was due to exported goods recording the highest value for an October month," industry and labor statistics manager Louise Holmes-Oliver said. "It was the highest value for exported goods for any month since March 2013."


MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

NZDUSD, M5, 2013.11.27

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

NZDUSD M5 : 26 pips price movement by NZD - Trade Balance

NZDUSD, M5, 2013.11.27, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 

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newdigital, 2013.11.28 08:50

2013-11-28 00:00 GMT (or 01:00 MQ MT5 time) | [NZD - Business Confidence]

if actual > forecast = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

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New Zealand Business Confidence Surges In November - ANZ

An index measuring business confidence in New Zealand spiked to a score of 60.5 in November, the latest survey from ANZ Bank revealed on Thursday - touching a near 15-year high.

The headline figure was up sharply from 53.2 in October.

A score above 50 means expansion or optimism in a sector, while a reading below signals contraction or pessimism.

Among the individual components of the survey, the activity outlook was unchanged at 47.1, while profits climbed to 37.3 from 28.9 in the previous month.


MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

NZDUSD, M5, 2013.11.28

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

NZDUSD M5 : 9 pips up and 31 pips down by NZD - Business Confidence

NZDUSD, M5, 2013.11.28, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 

I'm keeping still with the head and shoulder setup

even if yesterday pin bar was a little scaring (not to mention the false breakout of two key levels and the 200 ma support)

maybe moving stops tonight


Chart NZDUSD, D1, 2013.11.28 17:13 UTC, OANDA DIVISION4, MetaTrader 4, Real
 
alegher:

I'm keeping still with the head and shoulder setup

even if yesterday pin bar was a little scaring (not to mention the false breakout of two key levels and the 200 ma support)

maybe moving stops tonight


Use Metatrader 5 please
 
newdigital:
Use Metatrader 5 please
Ops, sorry about that ...
 

Week 51 8H Chart: after 10 days of flat market trend from yesterday seem to be Bearish. Prices in Oversold

nzd usd 

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