MT5 sell limit problem
May be - price was moved very fast ...
not speed market. not slippage. and the market price never reach the price what i set.i am very sure. i contact the broker. they said MT5 is allowed to deal this kind of order. so i need an official response. is it normal or a bug?
by the way on MT4 platform it could not happened
jonssen:You have to provide the logs (Journal tab) and History of deals (History tab) so we can check what happened.
not speed market. not slippage. and the market price never reach the price what i set.i am very sure. i contact the broker. they said MT5 is allowed to deal this kind of order. so i need an official response. is it normal or a bug?
not speed market. not slippage. and the market price never reach the price what i set.i am very sure. i contact the broker. they said MT5 is allowed to deal this kind of order. so i need an official response. is it normal or a bug?
jonssen:If it was indeed a SELLLIMIT it shouldn't have become a position, or part of a position, until Bid price had reached it's open price. Was it a SELL or a SELLLIMIT or perhaps a SELLSTOP ? You need to provide more information, the logs as already mentioned, a M1 chart showing the trade would help too . . .
a few days ago i open a sell limit order with 3 lots. but i made a mistake. i set wrong price that lower than market price about 150 points. and MT5 dealt it immediately. made me lost 450$ immediately. is it normal or a bug?
a few days ago i open a sell limit order with 3 lots. but i made a mistake. i set wrong price that lower than market price about 150 points. and MT5 dealt it immediately. made me lost 450$ immediately. is it normal or a bug?
RaptorUK:i am very sure it's SELLLIMIT. that is why i post this thread here. i am not on my trading desktop now. i will provide more information later.
If it was indeed a SELLLIMIT it shouldn't have become a position, or part of a position, until Bid price had reached it's open price. Was it a SELL or a SELLLIMIT or perhaps a SELLSTOP ? You need to provide more information, the logs as already mentioned, a M1 chart showing the trade would help too . . .
If it was indeed a SELLLIMIT it shouldn't have become a position, or part of a position, until Bid price had reached it's open price. Was it a SELL or a SELLLIMIT or perhaps a SELLSTOP ? You need to provide more information, the logs as already mentioned, a M1 chart showing the trade would help too . . .
jonssen:Contact the Service Desk and ask them to confirm if this trade is valid or not . . . at first inspection I would say it's not, but I don't trade MT5 . . . if the Service Desk says it's not valid then go back to your Broker and demand a refund.
not speed market. not slippage. and the market price never reach the price what i set.i am very sure. i contact the broker. they said MT5 is allowed to deal this kind of order. so i need an official response. is it normal or a bug?
not speed market. not slippage. and the market price never reach the price what i set.i am very sure. i contact the broker. they said MT5 is allowed to deal this kind of order. so i need an official response. is it normal or a bug?
RaptorUK:how to contact Service Desk? thanks!
Contact the Service Desk and ask them to confirm if this trade is valid or not . . . at first inspection I would say it's not, but I don't trade MT5 . . . if the Service Desk says it's not valid then go back to your Broker and demand a refund.
Contact the Service Desk and ask them to confirm if this trade is valid or not . . . at first inspection I would say it's not, but I don't trade MT5 . . . if the Service Desk says it's not valid then go back to your Broker and demand a refund.
You can reach Service Desk from your profile. Here is a guide: Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!
jonssen:
i am very sure it's SELLLIMIT. that is why i post this thread here. i am not on my trading desktop now. i will provide more information later.
i am very sure it's SELLLIMIT. that is why i post this thread here. i am not on my trading desktop now. i will provide more information later.
RaptorUK:There is obviously a problem, either from broker's side and/or MT5. A sell limit can't be placed with a price inferior to market price. Even if an sell order is placed at 1.36600 it can't be triggered when the lower of the candle is 1.36725. So you have to report this to ServiceDesk on this site and ask explanation to your broker.
Contact the Service Desk and ask them to confirm if this trade is valid or not . . . at first inspection I would say it's not, but I don't trade MT5 . . . if the Service Desk says it's not valid then go back to your Broker and demand a refund.
Contact the Service Desk and ask them to confirm if this trade is valid or not . . . at first inspection I would say it's not, but I don't trade MT5 . . . if the Service Desk says it's not valid then go back to your Broker and demand a refund.
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Trade Constants / Trade Orders in DOM
- www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Trade Constants / Trade Orders in DOM - Documentation on MQL5
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a few days ago i open a sell limit order with 3 lots. but i made a mistake. i set wrong price that lower than market price about 150 points. and MT5 dealt it immediately. made me lost 450$ immediately. is it normal or a bug?
The EURUSD market price is about 1.3674 when i was ordering. and MT5 dealt at 1.3660 immediately. is it right?