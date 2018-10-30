How would a martingale strategy be implemented in forex? - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I believe there are people who uses martingale and are successful.
Yes !
Mostly peoples thinks only one shape of martingale just increasing lots, but there many ways to optimize it and it can work. The best place for martingale is cross pairs.
It's true martin can blow account because everybody copying each other and using only 1 formula.
Let's say with martin only peoples loose but with other strategies how many peoples in profit?
As I experienced there different type of models for martin to reduce risk almost 50%.
Does anybody want to talk about the math ?
So as you can see it's possible to make a lot of money so easily that it finally sounds absurd.
But let me tell you also what is impossible : it's impossible to imagine that someone will do it for you.
Yes.
reflects my view too
Your maths are wrong. Your "new average" is the break even point for your net position, and if you actually do the calculations you'd see that the net profit of the "old position" is the same as the net profit of your "new" net position. You couldn't just buy 1 euro, wait for it to go up in value by a tenth of a cent, then buy six million euros and put them all in a box to generate more return. . . your average price would be about what you paid for the six million euros, and your profit on net would be the same as if you had bought 6 million 1 euros at your average price.
Your "new average" is the break even point for your net position, and if you actually do the calculations you'd see that the net profit of the "old position" is the same as the net profit of your "new" net position.
No, with the netting mode, it's alright. Position price is directly updated from 1.22390 to 1.2314 which is indeed 350 pts approx below last price 1.23390 with a total of 0.4 lot.
I was interested how there could be implemented a martingale strategy in Forex. Is there any concept of embedding both the martingale, but also follow a trend or analysis with more than 90% success rate?
Use your whatever strategy or system. If market not going your way. That's where you can start introducing martingale
Cheers
Guufuj
I discussed above doubling the lot is not a solution , second martin can go more better on cross pairs.
I attached a statement of real account strategy was typical martin but I didn't applied doubling the lot mostly run on cross pairs.
Wrong Decisions:
Lot was bigger in start and it was wrong decision
Orders Gape was short for major pairs.
After New optimization
For martin there several ways to hold equity or reduce DD in real time, this account faced almost 35% DD and wasn't optimized in 2017 Year, but this year after optimization reduce risk on account almost 40% (not reducing by lot )
After optimization found better way to use Stop Loss for all trades on a specific value if it hit it can reduce account around 15% to 20% in strong trend or flash etc.
Still working on martin to reduce risk on equity by using Math. Bets of Luck