Free programs from code base. Do you think programmers should publish them ready to work by default with Wizard also?
- HOW TO CREATE EA?
- Indicators,Expert advisors,trailing stops and others. Do you think Metaquotes should implement the wizard program?
- Have you ever used the MQL5 Wizard ?
I can't vote, my answer would be "certainly not !". Coders who published in Codebase, give something for free to the community. Everyone can download it, test it, use it, improve it...or not. Everyone can take this code and convert it into a Wizard's module. As a programmer, I am tired to see people who don't share anything, complains about something from Codebase not working, or "can you improve this or that".
Ronnie, nothing personal.
I can't vote, my answer would be "certainly not !". Coders who published in Codebase, give something for free to the community. Everyone can download it, test it, use it, improve it...or not. Everyone can take this code and convert it into a Wizard's module. As a programmer, I am tired to see people who don't share anything, complains about something from Codebase not working, or "can you improve this or that".
Ronnie, nothing personal.
Sure I understand your comment,that's the reason of the poll. I wanted to understand more the community opinion and be in future more part of it.
I was thinking that because somne programmers make free jobs and because for them maybe it is easy can do it ready for wizard.
But I agree with you that everyone is free to decide what to do.
It was just a question.
Sure I understand your comment,that's the reason of the poll. I wanted to understand more the community opinion and be in future more part of it.
I was thinking that because somne programmers make free jobs and because for them maybe it is easy can do it ready for wizard.
But I agree with you that everyone is free to decide what to do.
It was just a question.
It seems that you do not have money to spend for jobs
Personally I'd be more than happy to publish all my code for free, but you have to earn a living. However, for a series of person it seems that is normal to receive all free.
Secondly, I think there is not a lot of coders who can understand how the wizard code works, and who don't know object oriented programming.
You know I prefer to spend money during the night dancing with females. :-)
Actually I don't know the other members opinion but If I need something I buy it.
Regarding the poll also implementation means more use of the program and more members so more jobs. Traders don't go anywhere without programmers.
I dind't open this poll to give the idea that I want all free.
Actually next time I open a discussion interesting both for traders and programmers regarding the chance to have inside this community a section to upload a "Curriculum Vitae"
and inside the same section bring from the web all banks and financial institution "job searching". maybe can bring to some interesting "weddings"
But please before I open it tell me your opinion. This morning seem that all programmers are angree with me. :-)
I agree with angevoyageur. A programmer providing something for free should use whatever method he/she feels comfortable with. Every programmer have a unique style, therefore, forcing them to conform to wizards standards could mean less free codes.
You know I prefer to spend money during the night dancing with females. :-)
Actually I don't know the other members opinion but If I need something I buy it.
Regarding the poll also implementation means more use of the program and more members so more jobs. Traders don't go anywhere without programmers.
I dind't open this poll to give the idea that I want all free.
Actually next time I open a discussion interesting both for traders and programmers regarding the chance to have inside this community a section to upload a "Curriculum Vitae"
and inside the same section bring from the web all banks and financial institution "job searching". maybe can bring to some interesting "weddings"
But please before I open it tell me your opinion. This morning seem that all programmers are angree with me. :-)
Don't worry, of course what I said is not against you. I always answer knowing that a lot of people can read (and read) this forum, and not only for people actively participating in the discussion.
Thank you guys. This kind of discussion was the poll meaning.
Share opinion about wizard. I believe that wizard should be implemented either free or under payment by programmers. also I have asked with my second poll about Metaquotes. They can consider also to improve wizard and ask you programmers of mql community to do the job not for free.
That's all
Ange what you think about the chance to upload a "Curriculum Vitae" in ours profile?
Also bring inside "Job positions" from banks and others in a new section?
For example the site "e-financial careers" can be interesting for programmers and traders. Why don't share here something similar?
Ange what you think about the chance to upload a "Curriculum Vitae" in ours profile?
Also bring inside "Job positions" from banks and others in a new section?
For example the site "e-financial careers" can be interesting for programmers and traders. Why don't share here something similar?
We can already add what we want in the profile, not ?
Anyway, you can make directly this suggestion to Metaquotes, you only have to write to ServiceDesk, and choose "Suggestion" in the category website.
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