Free programs from code base. Do you think programmers should publish them ready to work by default with Wizard also? - page 2

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Yes it's correct. But it was an idea. I am not personal interested. 
 
Rosiman:
Yes it's correct. But it was an idea. I am not personal interested. 
Me neither
 

MQL5 Wizard's module are only usable as .mqh file, that means if distributed as code. But there is no way for a programmer to distribute such code otherwise as freely in Codebase. 

It would be interesting if programmers can sell such module in the Market.

MQL5 Wizard: Creating Expert Advisors without Programming
MQL5 Wizard: Creating Expert Advisors without Programming
  • 2011.01.11
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.mql5.com
Do you want to try out a trading strategy while wasting no time for programming? In MQL5 Wizard you can simply select the type of trading signals, add modules of trailing positions and money management - and your work is done! Create your own implementations of modules or order them via the Jobs service - and combine your new modules with existing ones.
 
angevoyageur:
Me neither
:p
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