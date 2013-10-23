Free programs from code base. Do you think programmers should publish them ready to work by default with Wizard also? - page 2
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Yes it's correct. But it was an idea. I am not personal interested.
MQL5 Wizard's module are only usable as .mqh file, that means if distributed as code. But there is no way for a programmer to distribute such code otherwise as freely in Codebase.
It would be interesting if programmers can sell such module in the Market.
Me neither