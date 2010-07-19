Request - setting spread manually in tester
Thanks TheEconomist, I was going to spend some time to get over the "learning curve" and start using the new tester to find the best settings and then re-write the EA in MT4 to run it on a real account. This issue blows it totally...
Actually, you are right, there should be some functions available only in the tester mode to emulate standard behaviour on our account like:
WithdrawMoney / DepositMoney / SetBalance
SetSpread
We all know that lots of brokers "cheat" so maybe there should be even the "nasty broker" mode?
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Hi Guys,
I just want to add a request to your list. It was a pain in the ass in MT4 when a broker increased spread from 2 to 10 pips on Friday afternoon and we were testing our scripts for the whole weekend with this setting. As I can see in MT5, spread in tester is zero which is even worse.
Now I re-wrote one of the simple EA's from MT4 to MT5 and here are the equity curves ( top one 5k to 15k on MT5, bottom from 5k to 6,5k in MT4):
Both operate on MT GU 1h data over last 10 years.
If we are to treat MT5 tester seriously, I think it would be nice to be able to set spread manually. Otherwise this tool is useless.
Or, am I missing something?