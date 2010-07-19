Request - setting spread manually in tester

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Hi Guys,

I just want to add a request to your list. It was a pain in the ass in MT4 when a broker increased spread from 2 to 10 pips on Friday afternoon and we were testing our scripts for the whole weekend with this setting. As I can see in MT5, spread in tester is zero which is even worse.

Now I re-wrote one of the simple EA's from MT4 to MT5 and here are the equity curves ( top one 5k to 15k on MT5, bottom from 5k to 6,5k in MT4):


Both operate on MT GU 1h data over last 10 years.

If we are to treat MT5 tester seriously, I think it would be nice to be able to set spread manually. Otherwise this tool is useless.


Or, am I missing something?

 
Seconded. Eventually with functions called from the EA that only the tester is sensitive at, the instrument and eventually with the specification of period when it is applied.
 

Thanks TheEconomist, I was going to spend some time to get over the "learning curve" and start using the new tester to find the best settings and then re-write the EA in MT4 to run it on a real account. This issue blows it totally...


Actually, you are right, there should be some functions available only in the tester mode to emulate standard behaviour on our account like:

WithdrawMoney / DepositMoney / SetBalance

SetSpread


We all know that lots of brokers "cheat" so maybe there should be even the "nasty broker" mode?

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