Trendline Trader or Horizontal Line Trader
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- restate your question - your translation was not understandable
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Thanks Behzad! the expert works really well.
Im having some questions though. The expert seems to run really well on regular charts with regular timeframes, taking trades and such according to the rules set by the user.
BUT (here it comes :) ) i can't seem to get it working on my renko chart and i don't know why... It's really frusterating since it does exactly what i want the EA to do.
Im not a great coder but i've checked the code and the logic seem reasonable and my renko chart is emulated to be a online chart, so it's live and has ticks wich should trigger the EA.
Is there any kind soul out there willing to help me with this? It would be much appreciated.
Thanks.
Im having some questions though. The expert seems to run really well on regular charts with regular timeframes, taking trades and such according to the rules set by the user.
BUT (here it comes :) ) i can't seem to get it working on my renko chart and i don't know why... It's really frusterating since it does exactly what i want the EA to do.
Im not a great coder but i've checked the code and the logic seem reasonable and my renko chart is emulated to be a online chart, so it's live and has ticks wich should trigger the EA.
Is there any kind soul out there willing to help me with this? It would be much appreciated.
Thanks.
hi
how to make this ea to retake buy or sell once first trade is closed?
I use the Ea but trade is not sent out when price breaks below short RED trend line STR!!!
i also have changed to 4 or 5 digit, but trade still not be sent I have MT4 version 4 build 1280.
There is no error appear in the journal or the expert file
Thanks
i also have changed to 4 or 5 digit, but trade still not be sent I have MT4 version 4 build 1280.
There is no error appear in the journal or the expert file
Thanks
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Trendline or Horizontal line order after candle Close :
after take order Trendlin change its Color and Deactive