Fifty Articles Published on Chinese MQL5.com
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We have recently launched the Chinese version of MQL5.community website. First of all, we have translated Documentation section, the entire website interface and we have also started working on Articles section. Within two months, we have increased the number of articles translated into Chinese up to 50 ones. As a result, our website now provides truly unique information that cannot be found on other web resources!
Evaluation of trading systems, testing and optimizing Expert Advisors, ordering trading robots via Jobs freelance service, speeding up calculations with MQL5 Cloud Network - all this information is available in Chinese now.