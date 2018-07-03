last order profit - page 2
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what is OTCurrentTick ???
what is MaxOrders ???
Do you know that you won't close any trade as long OTCurrentTick is not equal to MaxOrders... although LastOrderProfit might be >= 0
what is OTCurrentTick ???
what is MaxOrders ???
Do you know that you won't close any trade as long OTCurrentTick is not equal to MaxOrders... although LastOrderProfit might be >= 0
Hi again deVries,
In code below you can see what OTCurrentTick is:
In other parts of the code I have other function call to close all the orders that are less than the MaxOrders.
One of the reasons that I need to identify the profit of the last order that is open have to try to close the last order that equals the MaxOrders setting as soon it reaches profit 0, I mean as soon the profit of the order pays the commission.
Luis
Help Me Warning, return value of 'OrderSelect' should be checked
"I want check OrderLot and Lot Buy/Sell"
void CheckLOT()
Please use the </> button to insert your above code.
Can you read?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/143829/page2#comment_7968243
EDIT I have removed the copy and pasted post that the poster again did not bother to post the code correctly. Keith.
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