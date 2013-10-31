Something Interesting in Financial Video October 2013 - page 2
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The next lesson in my series on the logistics of stock trading, covering the history of the New York Stock Exchange, and how stocks are traded there.
Trading Floor at New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)
The next lesson in my course on how to trade stocks which covers stock trade execution on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
Understanding Stock Trading Technical Analysis Tutorial w/ the Zecco Zirens
This is the first video of a series of short video tutorials to help improve your basic understanding of stock trading. This video covers technical stock analysis, including technical indicators, investing education, using technical indicators like MACD, volume, and stochastic.
Understanding Stock Trading Fundamental Analysis Tutorial w/ the Zecco Zirens
This is the second video from a series of short video tutorials to help improve your basic understanding of stock trading. This video covers fundamental stock analysis, including the basics of fundamental analysis, investing education, how to evaluate a stock's potential, using historical earnings growth, future earnings growth, and return on equity.
Investing Basics Tutorial w/ the Zecco Zirens
This video covers basic stock trading strategies including how to build a diversified portfolio, investing theories, investing education, growth investing, balanced investing, income investing. Additional stock trading topics covered include long-term growth, short-term growth, and conservative income investing.
This video provides an introduction to NASDAQ: what it is, and what those trading NASDAQ listed stocks should know.
Victor Sperandeo on "The Coming Hyperinflation"
Legendary Wall Street trader Victor Sperandeo presents a compelling, data-driven case that the current US and international monetary policies are creating the conditions for a hyperinflation on a scale never seen in the United States. The talk discusses what hyperinflation is, how it occurs, where it took place in the past within other nations, and why it has to occur ( a "statistical inevitability") in the US unless the government changes its ideology drastically. Accompanied by data slides.
Ed Seykota & Trading Tribe Ideas on Avoiding Losses when Trend Following
Ed Seykota turned $5,000 into $15,000,000 over a 12 year time period in his model account - an actual client account. He is a trend following legend.I was speaking to a potential student and he asked me if I can teach him how to avoid losses.This is the subject of todays short youtube video. Ed Seykota : "Systems don't need to be changed. The trick is for a trader to develop a system with which he is compatible."
Read more on Ed Seykota website here
The Guarded Secret of the Best Traders in the World - Jeff Kilian
Text from the authors of this video :
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In this 45 minute webinar, you will look over the shoulder of Jeff Kilian, one of the top traders in the world today, and see how to expertly time the market. He will teach you how to trade the e-mini futures in real time.
During this presentation, Mr. Kilian will cover the following:
How to time the market like an expert
How to identify where the Smart Money is trading
How to trade the S&P 500 and e-mini in real time
High Probability Trading
At the conclusion of this webinar, you will be able to take what Mr. Kilian has taught you and apply it to your trades immediately. This is a can't miss opportunity to learn the secrets of one of the top traders in the world today!
About the Presenter: Jeff Kilian, Founder and Chief Market Strategist for THE INSIDE TECHNICIAN™, is one of the top professional traders in the world, specializing in Expert Market Timing and the S&P 500 e-mini futures. He has devoted over 20 years developing a proven, successful, repeatable, trading methodology based on technical analysis to "Find, Track and Trade with the Smart Money™." He is a frequent contributor to numerous financial trading publications and presents his "NIGHTLY MARKET INTELLIGENCE REPORT™" five nights a week to clients throughout the world.
What truly sets Mr. Kilian apart from all others in his field becomes obvious whenever anyone hears the passion resonate in his voice during any of his soldout webinars. This man lives to teach others to become successful professional traders. His students from virtually every corner of the world attest to this fact through the volumes of "THANKS" he receives on a daily basis. Mr. Kilian has gone from a 10 year trading recluse to one of the most sought after mentors. Mr. Kilian is a proven professional, a gifted communicator, and most importantly, an undeniable true leader.