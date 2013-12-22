Follow The Cross Trading Strategy
Here is an interesting strategy. Connect the Cross and use it as pivots in the price channel. I am working on the code of it. Want to help?
Needs: mathematically calculate the doji candle(cross), find candles and connect lines creating price channel, buy at bottom, sell at top, and vise versa.
Question, How to know when it will move above or below the price channel? Maybe buy and sell candle to candle, but when to move to new time chart with new target, is the question.Any ideas?
what happened to the conversation?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/14096
See my Reversal post regarding candlestick patterns. Take notice of the location of the cross or doji candle.
Which post ? How is it related to this topic ?
Three types of DoJI Candles, The T, The Cross, and the inverted T, all three together create the symbol in Japaneses for power, wealth and prosperity. These candles help to predict the future price action in the market.
the location of the crosses in the reversal chart post, indicates a pivot or change in price direction. It is the analysis of the cross or doji candles, which are significant overall in chart analysis..Three types of DoJI Candles, The T, The Cross, and the inverted T, all three together create the symbol in Japaneses for power, wealth and prosperity. These candles help to predict the future price action in the market.
KenMcCormick 2013.10.19 19:25 # ENAn observation: When you see the cross over the flat candle and near the bottom, look for the reversal.Draw the line straight across the bottom, the kickback following the break out, will be the entry and located at the cross flat level.
hi,
can you please , show them with a chart , and can see, & more to understand.
thank's.
hi,
can you please , show them with a chart , and can see, & more to understand.
thank's.
ok, look at my logo. I call it the Expert Trader Robot, see the cross on the right, has a ball in the middle instead of a line, to the right is a flat top candle and the market moves down from there. This is also what I call a head. Look closely and you will see why. (:_
Often times the profitable trade is found by asking the right questions, just like finding solutions to other problems. The questions regrading the follow the cross strategy are: Why? Why does the cross appear in this position? When? When was it positioned here last? How? How often is it positioned here? What? What happened next ? Which? Which direction did the market take most often when positioned here?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Here is an interesting strategy. Connect the Cross and use it as pivots in the price channel. I am working on the code of it. Want to help?
Needs: mathematically calculate the doji candle(cross), find candles and connect lines creating price channel, buy at bottom, sell at top, and vise versa.
Question, How to know when it will move above or below the price channel? Maybe buy and sell candle to candle, but when to move to new time chart with new target, is the question.Any ideas?