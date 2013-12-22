Follow The Cross Trading Strategy - page 3
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I shouldn't have written positive, the correct term is live . . .so no I don't agree.
You have agreed without intention, and proved my point unknowingly. Be at peace,follow the cross.+Power to over come.
They could be following the cross..:-)
Wow!!! those smileys are right again, good for30pips already a gain, where did you get those signals?.. unbelievable how good your smileys are, must have faith :-)