Follow The Cross Trading Strategy - page 3

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RaptorUK:
I shouldn't have written positive, the correct term is live . . .so no I don't agree.
You have agreed without intention, and proved my point unknowingly. Be at peace,follow the cross.+Power to over come.
 
KenMcCormick:
You have agreed without intention, and proved my point unknowingly. Be at peace,follow the cross.+Power to over come.
      
 
RaptorUK:
      
Your smileys are having a party.They must have good trades in the Forex. :-) May mean, buy eurusd?
 
Apparently they are right, good for 22 pips already. wise smileys you have.
 
They could be following the cross..:-)
 
KenMcCormick:
They could be following the cross..:-)

Wow!!!  those smileys are right again, good for30pips already a gain, where did you get those signals?.. unbelievable how good your smileys are, must have faith :-)

 
The cross, is the doji candle, and it signals a change in market direction, and or pivot. Mostly pointing in the direction of the next move.
 
Still need a good coder.
 
good strategy hope u can find a good coder
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