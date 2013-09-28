AUDUSD Technical Analysis 15.09 - 29.09 : Bullish Ranging - page 2
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AUDUSD H4 price came to inside Ichimoku cloud and the trend was changed from flat to ranging :
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AUDUSD, H4, 2013.09.26
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
audusd h4 ranging
If Chinkou Span line will cross the price so we may have good uptrend for AUDUSD for H4 timerframe
This is good example about how to use DeMarker indicator (read here for more info about how to trade) :
Demarker with period = 14 and with levels 0.3; 0.5 and 0.7
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AUDUSD, H1, 2013.09.27
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
AUDUSD H1 Demarker indicator using
The name of this thread is Bullish Ranging. But if we are talking about H4 timeframe so it is bearish ranging :
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AUDUSD, H4, 2013.09.27
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
ranging bearish
Why bearish? Because the price is inside Ichimoku cloud (=bearish) ... and the other comments - see this image :
I uploaded the image on this thread/page concerning Demarker indicator and we can see that I opened one trade on that time. The trade was opened with Demarker indicator's rule. I am having 60 pips in profit for now by this trade - see the image :
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AUDUSD, M5, 2013.09.27
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
60 pips on equity for AUDUSD
This is about where Demarker indicator was on that time (in the time to open sell trade) :
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AUDUSD, M5, 2013.09.27
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
AUDUSD M5 with Demarker indicator