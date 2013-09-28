AUDUSD Technical Analysis 15.09 - 29.09 : Bullish Ranging - page 2

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AUDUSD H4 price came to inside Ichimoku cloud and the trend was changed from flat to ranging :

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AUDUSD, H4, 2013.09.26

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

audusd h4 ranging

AUDUSD, H4, 2013.09.26, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


If Chinkou Span line will cross the price so we may have good uptrend for AUDUSD for H4 timerframe

 

This is good example about how to use DeMarker indicator (read here for more info about how to trade) :

  • AUDUSD

  • Demarker with period = 14 and with levels 0.3; 0.5 and 0.7


  • The chart with the following properties (press F8) : bull candle in blue color, bear candle in read color (see image)


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AUDUSD, H1, 2013.09.27

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

AUDUSD H1 Demarker indicator using

AUDUSD, H1, 2013.09.27, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 

The name of this thread is Bullish Ranging. But if we are talking about H4 timeframe so it is bearish ranging :

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AUDUSD, H4, 2013.09.27

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

ranging bearish

AUDUSD, H4, 2013.09.27, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


Why bearish? Because the price is inside Ichimoku cloud (=bearish) ... and the other comments - see this image :


 

I uploaded the image on this thread/page concerning Demarker indicator and we can see that I opened one trade on that time. The trade was opened with Demarker indicator's rule. I am having 60 pips in profit for now by this trade - see the image :

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AUDUSD, M5, 2013.09.27

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

60 pips on equity for AUDUSD

AUDUSD, M5, 2013.09.27, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 

This is about where Demarker indicator was on that time (in the time to open sell trade) :

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AUDUSD, M5, 2013.09.27

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

AUDUSD M5 with Demarker indicator

AUDUSD, M5, 2013.09.27, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 
I will make technical analysis for USDJPY for the next week but for now - just to finish with AUDUSD - I am recommending to read this small article concerning AUDUSD for the next week - Stong & Weak: Australian Dollar Weakness in Focus
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