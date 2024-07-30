One Click button to place buy or sell stop order ? - page 3
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Don't agree with ex4 file Ask for mq4 file and ask if you don't understand what happens on your chart
Also test your EA with other trades open on same demo account You don't have to take a choise the moment the first developer has react on the job
Also it is possible to read feedbacks about jobs from most developers
CharlieD will still doesn't get it what he's buying, He has no idea what he's looking at. He's risking his money. That's my point.
It took several replies to this topics to get what he wants, he will have more replies back and forth with his coders.
After learning some code, he'll learn that those codes will not worth $$$ he pay for. He could wrote those codes while he's sleeping.
BTW, Here good coder that help me once.
I thought it was a fairly simple request
At no point have I suggested I wanted FREE HELP
It was a simple question about a button on a chart that places a Stop Buy order, with a stop loss, and a target
If the trade is triggered long, and subsequently gets stopped out, the code puts the Buy Stop back in with the same parameters as thre first trade
It stops doing that it the Target Price is reached, HOW SIMPLE DO YOU WANT TO MAKE IT ?????????????
I do it manually, every day, so not being a programmer, and before I approach a coder, I wanted to know if it was possible, THATS ALL FOLKS, REALLY
And, in my wisdom, I thought a good idea wodk be to ask some coders WRONG
First I get told I have'nt got enough money, then I should learn the code and do it myself, then no one is prepared to do it for free, then the forum has nothing to do with trading, then I don't know what I want HEY GUYS ???
Wow, it's amazing, I'm just a trader, for 20 years Iv'e been trading, trading is simpe compared to this forum
I appreciate all your comments, I HAVE NO IDEA AND AFTER MY FIRST DAY OUT IN FORUM LAND I AM NONE THE WISER
This is the forum for coders, if you asked for paid EA you could directly ask to them.
We've spent time to reply you free of charge. So thank you would be nice.
Thankyou
Thankyou
You very welcome, CharlieD. Good luck with your EA.
Happy Trading Always. :)
Can anyone make this pending order with the respect to the available price for entry or with the set pips gape?
Do your own research. There are many GUI/Trade Assistant EAs, like mine: Indicators: Money Manager Graphic Tool - Risk Management - Articles, Library comments - MQL5 programming forum - Page 8 #80 (2022)