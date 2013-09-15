Best Indicator to avoid consolidation periods ?
Look at this thread : How to identify and trade in a RANGE
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MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
audusd m30 ranging
And loot at this thread for some other indicators : Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
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- the theory with examples (primary trend, secondary trend) - read staring from this post till this one
- Summary about market condition theory is on this post
- Practical examples about every market condition case by indicators: starting from this page till this one
- trendstrength_v2 indicator is here,
- AbsoluteStrength indicator is here
- AbsoluteStrengthMarket indicator is here to download.
- good feature in Metatrader 5: moving stop loss/take profit by mouse on the chart (video about howto)
Hi newdigital !!
Thanks a lot for all the information :) A lot to look into but great leads! Thanks,
W
newdigital:The indicator proposed by Candles in that thread can't be used to filter trade in a range. It is not designed for that, as it draws "range box" only at the end of a range.It is then too late to use it as a filter.
Look at this thread : How to identify and trade in a RANGE
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Hi All,
What would be the best indicator or EA script to avoid "consolidation" periods (such as the one below in red)? Preferably other than the Bollinger bands.
Wip