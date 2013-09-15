Best Indicator to avoid consolidation periods ?

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Hi All,

What would be the best indicator or EA script to avoid "consolidation" periods (such as the one below in red)? Preferably other than the Bollinger bands. 

 Wip 

 

 

Look at this thread : How to identify and trade in a RANGE

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

AUDUSD, M30, 2013.09.11

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

audusd m30 ranging

AUDUSD, M30, 2013.09.11, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 

And loot at this thread for some other indicators : Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5

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Market condition
  • the theory with examples (primary trend, secondary trend) - read staring from this post till this one
  • Summary about market condition theory is on this post 
 

Hi newdigital !!

Thanks a lot for all the information :) A lot to look into but great leads! Thanks,

 
newdigital:

Look at this thread : How to identify and trade in a RANGE


The indicator proposed by Candles in that thread can't be used to filter trade in a range. It is not designed for that, as it draws "range box" only at the end of a range.It is then too late to use it as a filter.
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