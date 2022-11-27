Error 4806 on closed market (with no new ticks) - page 3
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This is MTF RSI Smoothed https://www.mql5.com/en/code/2186
Now market closed, it can not work on other timeframe ( like attach on M30 and set RSI on H1 )
I have the same problem.
But I noticed it works on the second try - if you get error 4806 then do not return 'rates_total' on OnCalculate(), but instead return 0. It will make the MT5 to call OnCalculate again, and on second time it works.
I have the same problem.
But I noticed it works on the second try - if you get error 4806 then do not return 'rates_total' on OnCalculate(), but instead return 0. It will make the MT5 to call OnCalculate again, and on second time it works.
If I understand well, you mean that if you get error 4806 you can try to force the mt5 to call again the "OnCalculate()" .
Is there any way to force this by code?
I tried, when I got the error 4806 in the CopyBuffer, to call again the OnCalculate, something like this:
if (CopyBuffer(handle,0,TIME[0],1,Buffer) <0) { OnCalculate(rates_total,prev_calculated,time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); }
Doing so, the paltform shows the indicator, but immediatly it fails with "Stack overflow".
I meet the same problem. And the source code for the indicator is attached....Hope you can help me tackle it. Many thanks....
I meet the same problem. And the source code for the indicator is attached....Hope you can help me tackle it. Many thanks....
That is because you do not have enough Bars data to build the other timeframes.
Put the chart on M1, it will download the necessary data to build Bars for other timeframes and it will work.
Hi,
i have same problem! It is a mess this bug was NOT solved after 7 years!!!
I have the same problem.
But I noticed it works on the second try - if you get error 4806 then do not return 'rates_total' on OnCalculate(), but instead return 0. It will make the MT5 to call OnCalculate again, and on second time it works.
Hi!
I was searching the forum to find a problem for the exact same problem: I got this error while working in developing an indicator that calls 3 other indicators each of each connected to a different time frame (1, 5 and 15 min in my tests), testings done when market is offline (saturday now). I'ld like to tell that your solution managed to solve my problem, so thanks! =)