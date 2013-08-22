Errors in journal and trades not completing.
...
In between these errors there are also sometimes where it says "subscription found" or other things that look like it is working fine. This is running on a VPS... could this be a poor internet connection on the VPS? I have to be able to trust this and I lost money overnight because of this issue so I would like to know how to prevent it...
Thank you
- www.mql5.com
I was hoping someone else had the same issue before so they could tell me how they solved it...
Thanks
I was hoping someone else had the same issue before so they could tell me how they solved it...
Thanks
Haha, ok that makes sense. I emailed my VPS provider (who is also my broker) maybe I just need a better VPS. It seems like my VPS lost the connection to the signal server. Terrible!! It must be 100% reliable!
Thank you for answering.
Haha, ok that makes sense. I emailed my VPS provider (who is also my broker) maybe I just need a better VPS. It seems like my VPS lost the connection to the signal server. Terrible!! It must be 100% reliable!
What do you expect for $0 per month . . . is it free ?
No it is not free... not technically. I need a certain trading volume for it to be free, otherwise it is billed. As for what I expect, I expect it to work as advertised, free or not. A respectable company wouldn't (or shouldn't) be giving out junk VPSs I think!
Anyway I am waiting for them to answer. I might ask them where their servers are located geographically so I can find my own VPS. I can't do anything if I cannot rely in the trades being properly copied.
No it is not free... not technically. I need a certain trading volume for it to be free, otherwise it is billed. As for what I expect, I expect it to work as advertised, free or not. A respectable company wouldn't (or shouldn't) be giving out junk VPSs I think!
Do you know any Brokers that are respectable companies ? my experience of their technical support suggests they are far from respectable . . . my experience may be atypical though
With this criterium, is Metaquotes a respectable company ? :-D
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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Hello,
My MT4 has not been copying my signal correctly and caused me to lose some money.
I looked in the journal and see several errors:
Credits: authorization failed (503)
Credits: authorization failed (send request failed [12029])
Signal - not found update signal
Signal - failed to link signal position #--------------
Signal - failed to link signal position #--------------
Signal - subscription not found
ping failed
Credits: authorization failed (receive response failed [12002])
In between these errors there are also sometimes where it says "subscription found" or other things that look like it is working fine. This is running on a VPS... could this be a poor internet connection on the VPS? I have to be able to trust this and I lost money overnight because of this issue so I would like to know how to prevent it...
Thank you