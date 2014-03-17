MQL5.community: Private Monitoring Included in Trading Signals
Congratulations, nice job and improvement.
Is day on private mode calculated on Testing Period of paid signal? Or it will be added on future updates?
nice!
Hello, I wonder if it is possible to locate the signals with longer work, such as the earliest signs, signals coupled to the fastest growing, most profitable.
Another question, we see that many signs are no longer trades, some are no open trades for more than 15 or 20 days, it would be interesting that each signal must open at least 4 trades a week in order to keep the signal active? So avoid having the base MQL5 signals are stopped for more than 15 or 20 days, I await answers, thank you.
Another question, we see that many signs are no longer trades, some are no open trades for more than 15 or 20 days, it would be interesting that each signal must open at least 4 trades a week in order to keep the signal active? So avoid having the base MQL5 signals are stopped for more than 15 or 20 days, I await answers, thank you.
hope more to be release, so that we can choose potential signals easier~
Want to collect some signals to Favorites, not subscription.
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I tried this and now i can't change it back to public. I can't even delete it or change anything else.
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/24145
When I try to change anything it tells me: Enter account login
But the field is blocked and filled.
Please help me.
bamzwerg:You have to write to ServiceDesk.
I tried this and now i can't change it back to public. I can't even delete it or change anything else.
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/24145
When I try to change anything it tells me: Enter account login
But the field is blocked and filled.
Please help me.
How to use it?
etopcuoglu:How to use what ?
How to use it?
How to use it?
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By popular demand of traders, we have launched the new private monitoring service. Now, while creating a new signal, you can restrict access to it, so that the entire trading statistics is visible only to you. No one else will be able to access that data or subscribe to that signal.
If you want to track the status of your accounts in private mode without revealing the details of your trading strategy, then the private monitoring is what you need!
Of course, you can allow access to your trading signal at any time. You do not have to provide your personal data when creating a private signal, as it is not intended for sale. Therefore, any user can connect the private monitoring to his or her account right now!
Another piece of good news: Growth tab has been updated in the signal's statistics. Now, it additionally shows the growth of funds for the specified time interval - month or year. This allows a more detailed assessment of the signal's reliability in trading. Thus, you can immediately determine how successful the Signals Provider was during a particular month or year.
But that is not all. In the near future, users of the MQL5.com social trading service will get new opportunities. Follow the news!