Indicators: Three Screen Elder Arrows
The indicator is not loading!
does not work in MT5
There is an error when compiling. ! 10 errors !
Herbert Informática #:
There is an error when compiling. ! 10 errors !
There is an error when compiling. ! 10 errors !
Good evening!
This one from the Russian area doesn't give a compilation error, if you want to have a look...
Three Screen Elder Arrows
- www.mql5.com
Индикатор в виде стрелочек на основе торговой системы Элдера.
The indicator does not give any signals. What is this deception for?
Cannot be compiled, a bunch of errors.
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Three Screen Elder Arrows:
An indicator in the form of arrows on the basis of Elder's trading system.
Author: sigma7i