Indicators: Three Screen Elder Arrows

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Three Screen Elder Arrows:

An indicator in the form of arrows on the basis of Elder's trading system.

Three Screen Elder Arrows

Author: sigma7i

 
The indicator is not loading!
 
does not work in MT5
 
There is an error when compiling. ! 10 errors !
 
Herbert Informática #:
There is an error when compiling. ! 10 errors !

Good evening!


This one from the Russian area doesn't give a compilation error, if you want to have a look...

Three Screen Elder Arrows
Three Screen Elder Arrows
  • www.mql5.com
Индикатор в виде стрелочек на основе торговой системы Элдера.
 
The indicator does not give any signals. What is this deception for?
 
Cannot be compiled, a bunch of errors.
 
R3forex #:
Unable to compile, lots of errors.



Everything works.

This is for MT5
 
R3forex #:
Unable to compile, lots of errors.
Not true.
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