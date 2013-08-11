How can I change the styles and colors in the indicator with EA?
Hello,
I have tried for days to change the styles and colors with the indicator with EA. Unfortunately, I've come to now no solution. Find no solution in the forum. Can someone correct this code? Thanks!...
Please edit your post and use SRC button when you post code.
You can't change Color and Style outside (in an EA) an indicator.
...
You can't change Color and Style outside (in an EA) an indicator.
No. You are wrong. With this function EventChartCustom() can be done. EA should send events, and the indicator takes them and makes the appropriate action.
No. You are wrong. With this function EventChartCustom() can be done. EA should send events, and the indicator takes them and makes the appropriate action.
... But technically it's not changed inside the EA so I am not wrong
Hello,
I have tried for days to change the styles and colors with the indicator with EA. Unfortunately, I've come to now no solution. Find no solution in the forum. Can someone correct this code? Thanks!...
- 2009.11.23
- Андрей
- www.mql5.com
Yes. You are right. But most importantly, it's possible. :)
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Hello,
I have tried for days to change the styles and colors with the indicator with EA. Unfortunately, I've come to now no solution. Find no solution in the forum. Can someone correct this code? Thanks!
// Indicators
#include <Indicators\Indicators.mqh>
int OnInit()
{
int EMA_HIGH_20_Handle = iMA(_Symbol,_Period,20,MAShift,MODE_EMA,PRICE_HIGH); <-- This should be Color of BLUE and the style as STYLE_DOT
ChartIndicatorAdd(ChartID(), 0, EMA_HIGH_20_Handle);
int EMA_LOW_20_Handle = iMA(_Symbol,_Period,20,MAShift,MODE_EMA,PRICE_LOW); <-- This should be Color of RED and the style as STYLE_DOT
ChartIndicatorAdd(ChartID(), 0, EMA_LOW_20_Handle);
}