Displaying correct hours for your time zone ...
Hello ...
I have been trying to write a script that displays the correct hours of my time zone, which is at -7h of the server time.
I have been partially successful, the problem is that the time labels don't move when a new bar is added, and when I change time frames, some labels don't get deleted.
Can some one be so kind to help me finish this script?
Thanks in advance.
If I understood well you are trying to create a substitute to the current horizontal scale (time) ?
Yes and no ... Just for the bars that are visible, I want to show the hours as labels, so the script is not touching the time scale.
I think it's kind of essential to show the correct time for my time zone to better realize when news might be hitting (to get out of the market in my case).
You would think that the MT5 developers would recognize that this is very important to users? It's really strange you can not adjust the time scale for time zone.
Yes and no ... Just for the bars that are visible, I want to show the hours as labels, so the script is not touching the time scale.
I think it's kind of essential to show the correct time for my time zone to better realize when news might be hitting (to get out of the market in my case).
You would think that the MT5 developers would recognize that this is very important to users? It's really strange you can not adjust the time scale for time zone.
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Hello ...
I have been trying to write a script that displays the correct hours of my time zone, which is at -7h of the server time.
I have been partially successful, the problem is that the time labels don't move when a new bar is added, and when I change time frames, some labels don't get deleted.
Can some one be so kind to help me finish this script?
Thanks in advance.