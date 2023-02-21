How to Trade the Gold Silver Ratio ? - page 2
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It looks like an opportunity to buy XAUUSD and sell XAGUSD in 1:1 ratio at the moment.
It looks like an opportunity to buy XAUUSD and sell XAGUSD in 1:1 ratio at the moment.
The average for gold-silver ratio should be 50 (I guess). Current is 66. It means the silver is still cheap.
Based on 1 hour time frame? What about MONTH TF?
Thank you , can you share your idea
Meaning?
Hi,
could you please help me...
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/221504
Can somebody provide his/her indicator? Is it synchronized by DateTime?
BR, Z.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.12 10:57
Gold/Silver price ratio (based on the article)
The below chart showing top gold reserves being accumulated by countries.
The average for gold-silver ratio should be 50 (I guess). Current is 66. It means the silver is still cheap.
hello dear Anton!
please can you kindly share the ref for your gold silver ratio indicator?
thanks