How to Trade the Gold Silver Ratio ? - page 2

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Stanislav Korotky:

It looks like an opportunity to buy XAUUSD and sell XAGUSD in 1:1 ratio at the moment.

 

Based on 1 hour time frame? What about MONTH TF?
 
Stanislav Korotky:

It looks like an opportunity to buy XAUUSD and sell XAGUSD in 1:1 ratio at the moment.

 

Thank you , can you share your idea 
 

The average for gold-silver ratio should be 50 (I guess). Current is 66. It means the silver is still cheap.

 

 
Anton Nel:
Based on 1 hour time frame? What about MONTH TF?
Timeframe is selected according to a trader's preferred strategy. H1 is ok for trades which should be in the market for 1-2 days. Trading on MN1 looks like an investment. My setup is not optimized for MN1, but it does confirm that XAUXAG should have been sold (sell XAUUSD, buy XAGUSD) starting from May 2016.
niloufar mohamadi:
Thank you , can you share your idea 
The idea is to monitor a spread between 2 symbols and if it expands too wide then trade both in direction of narrowing. You can analyse the absolute cross rate in its channel (as Anton suggested above) or a relative change of the spread during a given period. For example, on my screenshot you may see several indicators for the later user case. Two of them are not mine and freely available on the Internet. Again, I can provide a link to the russian forum with discussion.
 
The cyclicity of GOLD and silver allows you to manage investments that no other index or forex would allow
 
Michele Manenti:
The cyclicity of GOLD and silver allows you to manage investments that no other index or forex would allow

Meaning?

 

Hi, 

could you please help me...

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/221504

Can somebody provide his/her indicator? Is it synchronized by DateTime?

BR, Z.

Symbol for GOLD SILVER Ratio
Symbol for GOLD SILVER Ratio
  • 2017.12.01
  • www.mql5.com
Hi Forum, I would like to trade a Ratio. For example the GOLD/SILVER...
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.12 10:57

Gold/Silver price ratio (based on the article)


The below chart showing top gold reserves being accumulated by countries.


  • "Comparatively, the Gold to Silver ratio is indicating that it would take nearly 79.66 ounces of Silver to equal 1 ounce of Gold (in terms of price comparison). This level typically indicates that Silver is dramatically undervalued compared to Gold. Yet, as we believe the price of Gold is about to launch to new highs and potentially push much higher into the future, this would indicate that opportunities for investment in either Gold or Silver could be substantial."
  • "Currently, the price ratio between Gold and Silver points to the opportunity that Silver will advance in price faster than Gold, yet we believe these ratios could remain relatively stable as both price levels advance substantially."
  • "Our predictive modeling system is showing a very strong likelihood that Gold will rally to near $1380 within just a few weeks and continue to rotate near this level for a period of many weeks. This move, establishing a new recent high price level as well as potentially prompting a rising fear level in global investors may prompt a disparity in the Gold to Silver price ration resulting in a much more dramatic price advance in Silver."
  • "Investors should prepare for a moderately strong price advance in the precious metals that may be associated with a US Dollar price decline as well as a moderate price advance in certain commodities. Now is the time to think about how you can profit from these moves and the potential disparity in the Gold/Silver price ratio."

 
Anton Nel #:

The average for gold-silver ratio should be 50 (I guess). Current is 66. It means the silver is still cheap.

 

hello dear Anton!

please can you kindly share the ref for your gold silver ratio indicator?


thanks

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