points == pips? - page 2
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For calculations on every instrument, you should use this values:
So tickSize is the minimal price change (one pip), and tickValue is the value of one pip in the currency of your account.
It is not my definition, but a standard definition of a pip. Read the next post.
So we are getting to point where i am the first one who googled it? :P
OK, so i googled it again at found this definition on several places, which i have read before and considered to be correct.
However, such sites are obvious b******t and should be avoided, at least i will from now on, as wikipedia obviously has the best system for finding, filtering and ranking knowledge, and as a surprise to everyone, you can find the definition here.
So we are getting to point where i am the first one who googled it? :P
OK, so i googled it again at found this definition on several places, which i have read before and considered to be correct.
However, such sites are obvious b******t and should be avoided, at least i will from now on, as wikipedia obviously has the best system for finding, filtering and ranking knowledge, and as a surprise to everyone, you can find the definition here.
Do you read your link from Wikipedia ?
A pip is sometimes confused with the smallest unit of change in a quote, that is, tick size. Currency pairs are often quoted to four decimal places, but the tick size in a given market may be, for example, 5 ticks, or 1/2 pip.
Fractional pips
Electronic trading platforms have brought greater price transparency and price competition to the foreign exchange markets.[2] Several trading platforms have extended the quote precision for most of the major currency pairs by an additional decimal point; the rates are displayed in 1/10 pip.
This is obviously in contradiction with what you wrote previously :
Forum
points == pips?
graziani, 2013.07.15 09:14
Pip is the most precise definition you can have.
One pip is the smallest difference between two values.
So if you have €$ on 5 digits broker, one pip is 0.00001.
For €$ on 4 digits broker, one pip is 0.0001.
For GOLD, one pip is 0.01.
or
Forum
points == pips?
graziani, 2013.07.15 09:27
For calculations on every instrument, you should use this values:
So tickSize is the minimal price change (one pip), and tickValue is the value of one pip in the currency of your account.
"A pip is a very unprecise unit." Its definition varies from person to person.
Sorry have to dis-agree.
A Pip on EurUsd will never equal 0.00001. And will always be 0.0001.
Anyone saying a Pip=0.00001 on EurUsd is clearly confused. :)
Sorry have to dis-agree.
A Pip on EurUsd will never equal 0.00001. And will always be 0.0001.
Anyone saying a Pip=0.00001 on EurUsd is clearly confused. :)
Nothing is simple in communication.
Nothing is simple in communication.
Meta-Quotes definitions are in-consistent lol. I still believe most people know what a Pip is. Just like I believe most people know what a 1-Dollar is. Another example I'll give is an amusement park or mql5.com_credits. If I went to an amusement park and the attendant said it cost 1$ to ride, I believe most people know what she means. However, if I said it costs 1_credit (aka point) to ride. Most people would ask well how many credits do I get for a dollar.
If someone says they're trading 1-standard Lot ... I believe most people understand it means 100,000 units of base currency. Just because some Brokers make their standard lot a micro_lot does not mean I've lost faith in the masses. Most people still know or should know what a Pip, Standard-Lot or Dollar is. Any other unit it's broken down to would be the ambiguous.
Points to me seem more Ambiguous than Pips. Imagine if I posted a system in the System Section and told my follower to set their stop_losses 100_Points on EURUSD from their entry. That'll be total chaos. Yes I agree, in either case I'll have to add additional clarification however it'll be easier to explain Pips than Points. Example: I could say "set your stoploss 100_pips away where pip=0.0001" [I could get by with just 100_pips with most people]. If however I said 100_Points ... I would have to go into if your broker is 4-digits vs if its 5-digits vs if its 3-digits... 10 years later someone reading my system would be confused because Points is now 0.000001.
Do you read your link from Wikipedia ?
Did you read my post?