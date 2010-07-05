Metatrader 4 vs metatrader 5
nabe:
MACD try putting setting 12,26,1 it disappears as well when in version 4 it is ok.
Do you mean indicator OsMA(12,26,1)?
- votes: 7
- 2010.01.26
- MetaQuotes Software Corp. | English Russian Chinese Spanish Portuguese
- www.mql5.com
Could you describe each problem you have written above using exact examples, screenshots etc. to make us able to reproduce them?
Hi,
I have been using metatrader 5 beta and now using the latest version. I have got to the point now that I wont be using version 5 no more. There are way too many faults with version 5. The biggest fault is that you cant use mq4 indicators etc. I think the people at metatrader have forgotten who their users are. They are technical anaylists and not computer programmers. At present there is no way to use all your old indicators in the new version which is CRAZY!!! And the process to update the indicators require a person to have knowledge in programming. I dont want to do programming I want to do trading. To make things worse I dont find metatrader 5 stable either. Take the indicators zigzag or bollinger bands have them on the screen and walk away. Later the inidcators disappear and you have to move the screen to get them back (Never happened in version4). MACD try putting setting 12,26,1 it disappears as well when in version 4 it is ok. Metatrader 5 I like the idea of the drawing of trend lines but can I have the optionh of the trend line going on forvever. Also it does not snap correctly and even worse if yoiu draw it on the indicator. The vertical trend line if you draw it on an indicator goes through the whole screen. Maybe I want the option of only going through that indicator and not through the whole screen. To be quick I could probably list millions of faults with verion 5... Please Metatrader this is important if you want to change the script of your language ok. But you must make mq4 compatiable with version 5. Your users are traders NOT programmers!!!
well it didnt take long before MT5 crash again. Here is a screen shot. See everything disappear and then you move the screen left or right and it will come back. Thought I click on the about and show you also I am using latest version...
here screen after I move it left and right and it all come back... Thought it was just the indicators that disappear just noticed the trends line disappear as well. Sorry I got loads of objects all over the screen doing back testing on stops at the moment. Does the amount of objects affect the proformance of MT5 think I got about 100 on the screen at the moment...
Can Meta trader add an option to indicators where we can add presents to indicators. Like templates but a template just for that indicator. e.g. Fibs have one preset where I can save 0, 25, 50, 61.8 and 100 and another preset where I have say 100, 161.8 so all I need to do is click on the preset and save time...
Hi here the vertical trend line.@Rosh sorry you are right MACD is ok. I was not using MetaTraders MACD I was using someone elses script. Rosh I see your replies keep up the good work and could you help me with this indicator I am working on to upgrade Metatraders MACD...
MT4 to MT5 long process and most of us find it impossible to bring our MT4 indicators, scripts and EAs to MT5. Requires programming... Sorry I not sure if allowed to add a link on this forum but here is what I am talking about...
http://www.fx1618.com/mt5/mql4-to-mql5.html
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi,
I have been using metatrader 5 beta and now using the latest version. I have got to the point now that I wont be using version 5 no more. There are way too many faults with version 5. The biggest fault is that you cant use mq4 indicators etc. I think the people at metatrader have forgotten who their users are. They are technical anaylists and not computer programmers. At present there is no way to use all your old indicators in the new version which is CRAZY!!! And the process to update the indicators require a person to have knowledge in programming. I dont want to do programming I want to do trading. To make things worse I dont find metatrader 5 stable either. Take the indicators zigzag or bollinger bands have them on the screen and walk away. Later the inidcators disappear and you have to move the screen to get them back (Never happened in version4). MACD try putting setting 12,26,1 it disappears as well when in version 4 it is ok. Metatrader 5 I like the idea of the drawing of trend lines but can I have the optionh of the trend line going on forvever. Also it does not snap correctly and even worse if yoiu draw it on the indicator. The vertical trend line if you draw it on an indicator goes through the whole screen. Maybe I want the option of only going through that indicator and not through the whole screen. To be quick I could probably list millions of faults with verion 5... Please Metatrader this is important if you want to change the script of your language ok. But you must make mq4 compatiable with version 5. Your users are traders NOT programmers!!!