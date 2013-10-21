MetaTester and OpenCL - page 2
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Does anyone have OpenCL drivers working with MT5 and have Nvidia Graphics Cards?
Will it be possible to share with me the OpenCL drivers?
Thank you.
I will try to make something stable for you and test it.
I'll write it here as soon as possible.
For those who want to know what to do with OpenCL for metatester, agent and cloud, you can read that:
http://streamcomputing.eu/blog/2013-06-03/the-application-areas-opencl-can-be-used/
For me, it's clear that my computer with OpenCl correctly configure give me more money than a server with 8 Core I5 processors.
I will try to make something stable for you and test it.
I'll write it here as soon as possible.
For those who want to know what to do with OpenCL for metatester, agent and cloud, you can read that:
http://streamcomputing.eu/blog/2013-06-03/the-application-areas-opencl-can-be-used/
For me, it's clear that my computer with OpenCl correctly configure give me more money than a server with 8 Core I5 processors.
What do you mean ? Your PR is better ?
no, not better, but as you can see under, i need less "Passes" to make near the same profit:
5061 Passes for a computer with only Intel and "PR" 104 with no OpenCl -> 0.06$
4 Passes for a computer "PR" 67..... with ATI HD graphic card with OpenCL -> 0.01$
I prefer try to work with OpenCL.....
no, not better, but as you can see under, i need less "Passes" to make near the same profit:
5061 Passes for a computer with only Intel and "PR" 104 with no OpenCl -> 0.06$
4 Passes for a computer "PR" 67..... with ATI HD graphic card with OpenCL -> 0.01$
I prefer try to work with OpenCL.....
A pass isn't an accurate measure, only time and PR. A pass can take 1 sec of your CPU or 5, 10, 30, 60... seconds. Passes means nothing in term of performance. You have to check in your Agents Manager time taken by your agents for these passes.
Here a picture of the test I run with the Cloud, and the cost, as you can see the cost is totally independent of the passes.
OpenCL is NOT USED by cloud agents. EDIT: I mean GPU is not automatically used. Of course, if you have opencl code in your EA and the agent is compatible, it will use OpenCL.
Does anyone have OpenCL drivers working with MT5 and have Nvidia Graphics Cards?
Will it be possible to share with me the OpenCL drivers?
Thank you.
Have the same problem, Scripts, advisors run with OpenCL on GPU without problems, but metatester run only with OpenCL on CPU...Anybody knows how to solve this problem?
Thanks.
CPU- i5-2410M with Intel SDK for OpenCL* Applications 2013
GPU- Radeon HD 6400M with the latest Catalyst 13.11