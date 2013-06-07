If someone offered you the following, which one would you be patient enough to take

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  • 48% (21)
  • 52% (23)
Total voters: 44
 
Forgot to say without turning your pc off for the 5 years.
 

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Traders Joking

newdigital, 2013.05.05 10:45

Good morning 

=========

 

10 - ten dollars

100 -  hundred dollars

1 000 -  thousand dollars

1 000 000 -  million dollars

1 000 000 000 - billion

1 000 000 000 000 - trillion

1 000 000 000 000 000 - quadrillion

1 000 000 000 000 000 000 - quintillion

1 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 - sextillon 

1 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 - septillion

1 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 - octillion

1 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 - nonalion

1 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 - decalion

1 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 - hendecalion

1 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 -  dodecalion

1 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 -  overdrinkalion 


 

tonny:
Forgot to say without turning your pc off for the 5 years. 

geekbot:
 

 The answer is too simple! Time value of money! Present Value.... Finance 101. 

 
tonny:
Forgot to say without turning your pc off for the 5 years.
Mmm Surely second option, can this be reality :)
 
drbmgojanur:
Mmm Surely second option, can this be reality :)
There is a 20% chance that option 1 will occur in the next year 
 
I won't choose any. But if it is with no string attached. I will accept.
 

Is this the same question as.

  • a) Do you choose 1_million dollars after 5_years. {versus} 
  • b) Do you choose 100 thousand dollars after 5_years?

Is this really the ??? or am I missing something?

 
Ubzen:

Is this the same question as.

  • a) Do you choose 1_million dollars after 5_years. {versus} 
  • b) Do you choose 100 thousand dollars after 5_years?

Is this really the ??? or am I missing something?

Yes, really - tonny is serious guy
 
Who said after 5 years read properly. If it were that way then everyone would take the 1m you didnt get the point. From this poll i want to expose one common mentality with traders but for now keep polling first.
 
tonny: Who said after 5 years read properly. If it were that way then everyone would take the 1m you didnt get the point. From this poll i want to expose one common mentality with traders but for now keep polling first.

tonny, I'm really.really.really not trying to fuss with you. If I understood your question then I wouldn't have asked for clarification. Unfortunately, your response did very little to explain what you mean. Therefore I'll try again.

  • Is the 1_million dollars guarantee to happen within the 5_years?
  • Is the 100_thousand dollars guarantee to happen within the 5_years?
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