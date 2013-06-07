If someone offered you the following, which one would you be patient enough to take
- Strategy Tester. Millions in five months?
- Market manipulation
- "Trees don't grow to the sky"
newdigital, 2013.05.05 10:45
Good morning
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10 - ten dollars
100 - hundred dollars
1 000 - thousand dollars
1 000 000 - million dollars
1 000 000 000 - billion
1 000 000 000 000 - trillion
1 000 000 000 000 000 - quadrillion
1 000 000 000 000 000 000 - quintillion
1 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 - sextillon
1 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 - septillion
1 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 - octillion
1 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 - nonalion
1 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 - decalion
1 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 - hendecalion
1 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 - dodecalion
1 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 - overdrinkalion
tonny:
Forgot to say without turning your pc off for the 5 years.
The answer is too simple! Time value of money! Present Value.... Finance 101.
Forgot to say without turning your pc off for the 5 years.
Mmm Surely second option, can this be reality :)
Is this the same question as.
- a) Do you choose 1_million dollars after 5_years. {versus}
- b) Do you choose 100 thousand dollars after 5_years?
Is this really the ??? or am I missing something?
Is this the same question as.
- a) Do you choose 1_million dollars after 5_years. {versus}
- b) Do you choose 100 thousand dollars after 5_years?
Is this really the ??? or am I missing something?
tonny, I'm really.really.really not trying to fuss with you. If I understood your question then I wouldn't have asked for clarification. Unfortunately, your response did very little to explain what you mean. Therefore I'll try again.
- Is the 1_million dollars guarantee to happen within the 5_years?
- Is the 100_thousand dollars guarantee to happen within the 5_years?
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