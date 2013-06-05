Broker's ; Are they with "zero-sum game" or "try their best" going to turn the market towards ? - page 2
1) with thanks to any one have comment here.
i had a question, so i wrote it here to see what is the other opinion about it.
i don't have any evidence of an issue , just some time i saw different candle in my broker plat form with the other ( Considering the time difference between them )
Although, some time (Rarely) i saw different between price value ( in extermum ) . ( ---- ?! ).
this is (onus ) from me, to checking chart and compare with the other and when ( if ) i saw this case again, i must write it here.( i will check with the other one ).
just EURUSD
Each broker has his own data feed, it's normal to find some differences, obviously within a certain range.
thank you.
===================================
right now i catch one. ( this was so risky for me )
M15, eurusd ( time zone for 2 are equal ; you will see at the end ) { broker time for bouth is 0+gmt }
this show to be a real chart: (below pic.)
#1)
and my broker at the same time was ;(below pic.)
#2)
so i get a sell position in my real acc. ( lot=0.01 & tp=5 points ) (below pic.) ( for my broker )
#3)
and at the first i was -15 pips & you can see my position is forward the last candle ( for my broker ) it's shown in above pic.
and then with +5 point i get profit & exit (5 min. to end of candle time ). you can see that on chart . for my broker (below pic.)
#4)
and @ the end of that candle for my broker ( near the end time for that candle just remind 38 sec. ) . (below pic.)
#5)
===============================================================================================
and then suddenly for my broker : i have below chart.
#6)
and for that broker ( i show the first chart from it's ) . (below pic.)
#7)
every thing are same as together .
==================================================================================
and now when i finish this , every thing are same as together .:
for my broker:
#8)
and for the other :
#9)
?
It is much more interesting than talking in general terms.
If I understood well, it seems your broker's chart isn't updated for a time. Do you have a fast connection to Internet ? What's the specification of your pc ?
1) no my pc for now ; near 2 day it is on and connect . before that may be i restart it ; but always it's turn on and connect.
2) my pc specification:
=============================================================
it was for first time i see this type;
some times i see another different type ( in price )
Ok I don't think there is something bad in this issue, some sort of latency somewhere. However, if that reproduce too often then contact your broker and ask them.
If you note other type of problem, then post screenshot as above, eventually logs, this is much better than asking so general question that everyone can understand it its own way.
+1 . . . just count the bars.
yes;
but when i get the sell position shown in pic. #3)
sell arrow is placed in correct candle.
and the arrow of close position; #4)
and after it, the price was changing in same candle in pic. #3)
Ok I don't think there is something bad in this issue, some sort of latency somewhere. However, if that reproduce too often then contact your broker and ask them.
If you note other type of problem, then post screenshot as above, eventually logs, this is much better than asking so general question that everyone can understand it its own way.
ok;
ok & thank you ;
but i thinking about this:
-) if i run an EA ; for like this condition ; what will be the result ?
You have to check if it happens regularly or not. Run your EA on a demo account and see how it works.