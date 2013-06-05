Broker's ; Are they with "zero-sum game" or "try their best" going to turn the market towards ? - page 3
M15, eurusd ( time zone for bouth are equal ) { broker time for bouth is 0+gmt }
this show to be a real chart: (below pic.)
#1)
and my broker at the same time was ;(below pic.)
#2)
=================
i think like this ;
in my broker platform, starting something to we have the tick with delay.
=================
and then suddenly
#3) for my broker:
#4) and for another plat form
is this a actions from broker to we have the tick with delay ?
@ now for my broker :
a)
and for another
b)
Perhaps you need a new Broker
!
...
Same issue as previously. Is this happens on same PC ? Did you asked your broker ?
no
my lap top in bed also connect and i use it
there is also same condition
no
my lap top in bed also connect and i use it
there is also same condition
No what ? Not same pc ?
excuse me ;
1) on both ( same pc & my laptop )
2) told to me : i must ask this from technical support & they will answer to me ! ( no answer until now ... i will call again ,,, may be give them this link to see that ;;)
excuse me ;
1) on both ( same pc & my laptop )
2) told to me : i must ask this from technical support & they will answer to me ! ( no answer until now ... i will call again ,,, may be give them this link to see that ;;)
You may have some issue with one of your computer. The best way to check that is to reverse your platform.
hi & than you,
what that mran ; " reverse your platform. "
reverse ?