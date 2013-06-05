Broker's ; Are they with "zero-sum game" or "try their best" going to turn the market towards ? - page 3

New comment
 

M15, eurusd ( time zone for bouth are equal  ) { broker time for bouth is 0+gmt }

this show to be a real chart: (below pic.)

#1)


and my broker at the same time was ;(below pic.)

#2)


=================

i think like this ;

in my broker platform, starting something to we have the tick with delay.

=================

and then suddenly

#3) for my broker:


#4) and for another plat form



 

is this a actions from broker to we have the tick with delay ?

@ now for my broker :

a)


and for another

b)


 
TIMisthebest:

M15, eurusd ( time zone for bouth are equal  ) { broker time for bouth is 0+gmt }

this show to be a real chart: (below pic.)

#1)


and my broker at the same time was ;(below pic.)


Perhaps you need a new Broker  
 
RaptorUK:
Perhaps you need a new Broker  

!

 

 
TIMisthebest:
...
Same issue as previously. Is this happens on same PC ? Did you asked your broker ?
 
angevoyageur:
Same issue as previously. Is this happens on same PC ? Did you asked your broker ?

no

my lap top in bed also connect and i use it

there is also same condition

 
TIMisthebest:

no

my lap top in bed also connect and i use it

there is also same condition

No what ? Not same pc ?
 
angevoyageur:
No what ? Not same pc ?

excuse me ;

1) on both ( same pc & my laptop )

2) told to me : i must ask this from technical support & they will answer to me ! ( no answer until now ... i will call again ,,, may be give them this link to see that ;;)

 
TIMisthebest:

excuse me ;

1) on both ( same pc & my laptop )

2) told to me : i must ask this from technical support & they will answer to me ! ( no answer until now ... i will call again ,,, may be give them this link to see that ;;)

You may have some issue with one of your computer. The best way to check that is to reverse your platform.
 
angevoyageur:
You may have some issue with one of your computer. The best way to check that is to reverse your platform.

hi & than you,

what that mran ; " reverse your platform. "

reverse ?


1234
New comment