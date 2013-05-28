ea never stops on breakpoints.

Hi,

I'm new to MT 5 (I have  programming experience but not on MT 5).

How ever I cannot make MetaTrader to stop  when reaching a breakpoint.

Any ideas?

 
See this article.
 
I read the article. I put breakpoint in OnInit, it doesn't stop on my breakpoint.
 
How do you started your EA ? Maybe that helps.
 
I push the green button (start/resume debugging F5) on the editor toolbar.

I added a Print line after my breakpoint and i can see the print in the ToolBox window under "Expert" tab. 

 
Can you post your OnInit() function with the breakpoint shown (maybe a screenshot ?).
 
I found it.

I run the mql5.exe as administrator and i can set breakpoints.

Thank you angevoyageur 

 
Thank you, I learned something.
 

I was wrong, it worked once (maybe because i restarted? restart also doesn't work again).

Does anyone have any idea? 

I attached 2 files (ex5 and printscreen).

It works for me. What's options do you have in MetaEditor ?

If that doesn't help, that's maybe an UAC issue, try to install a new MT5 platform, outside any Windows System files, for example in C:\MT5.

