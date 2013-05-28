New EA - page 5
Perhaps i should explain coin toss style. Lets say we are tossing a coin several times. Take heads to be buy and tails to be sell. You say what you think will be the outcome and in addition you are to get 100 pips if you get correct and you lose 30 pips if you dont get correct. You see in such a case profitability is independent of your theory and is a winning system although raptor gospel will give it red card.
You don't need to believe me . . . code an mql4 or mql5 EA to do this, it's only a handful of lines of code, test it for yourself and post the Strategy Tester report.
100 pips is quite a big trade though, you might want to revise that or you will end up with just a handful of trades per year of testing
In theory a TP of 100 and SL of 30 should give a BE WR of 30/130 = 23% the Strategy Test above produced a WR of 26.67%, the discrepancy is due to the low number of trades and the effect of spread. this test yielded a small profit, this is due to the low number of trades.
If we adjust the TP and SL so they remain in the same ratio but are smaller we will have more trades, this will give a more representative result for this strategy, so a TP of 15 pips and SL of 4.5 pips
See profitable. Now if your theory is best then prove in signals since you keep downplaying peoples systems using that curve. In my opinion a profit is a profit even if winrate is 51% that 1% counts and can make you big money. Even if wins are under 50% losses can be a few pips while profits many times more. My advice discard this mentality or go sell lollipops that way winrate will be 100% unless ofcourse someone runs without paying to make it 99%.
Yes you are right, a profit is a profit even if the win rate is 51%. But that's short-termism. A good trading strategy is one, which is profitable in the long-run. Raptor has posted the results with different parameters in SL and TP, just to prove the BE Win Rate Theory, which is absolutely right and acceptable.
As far as signals are concerned, this EA is a mathematical EA and not a trading EA.
Raptor ! This SL of 4.5 pips is too small. How about SL 15 and TP 50 or SL 20 and TP 66 ?
Thanks
