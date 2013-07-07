What is the minimum profit pips for each pair ?
What is the minimum profit pips for each pair ? It is 10 pips?
There is no minimum, -10 is lower than 0 and a profit of -10, while being a loss, is also a negative profit . . . so there is no minimum.
Perhaps you could rephrase your question to ask what you actually would like to know.
Thank you for reply
Some brokers do not allow trading a few pips to close at least., I would like to know the minimum.
What is the minimum opening time of a transaction?
Ah . . . you want to know the STOPSLEVEL and FREEZELEVEL these are dependant on the instrument you are trading, you can get them using this function SymbolInfoInteger() with these identifiers SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL
This will probably help you too . . . : Requirements and Limitations in Making Trades
As far as I know there is no minimum time that a trade has to be open . . . unless perhaps your Broker has certain specific conditions about scalping.
You can also get these information from the terminal (Market Watch -> Right Click -> Specification :
That give you a window with all informations related to one instrument :
thanx a lot
How can we understand the meta-trader 4
Hi niloufar
for MT4 used below code
#property indicator_chart_window extern color font_color = Lime; extern int font_size = 12; extern string font_face = "Arial"; extern int corner = 0; //0 - for top-left corner, 1 - top-right, 2 - bottom-left, 3 - bottom-right extern int spread_distance_x = 10; extern int spread_distance_y = 130; extern bool normalize = false; //If true then the spread is normalized to traditional pips double Poin; int n_digits = 0; double divider = 1; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int init() { //Checking for unconvetional Point digits number if (Point == 0.00001) Poin = 0.0001; //5 digits else if (Point == 0.001) Poin = 0.01; //3 digits else Poin = Point; //Normal ObjectCreate("Spread", OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); ObjectSet("Spread", OBJPROP_CORNER, corner); ObjectSet("Spread", OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, spread_distance_x); ObjectSet("Spread", OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, spread_distance_y); double spread = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_SPREAD); if ((Poin > Point) && (normalize)) { divider = 10.0; n_digits = 1; } ObjectSetText("Spread", "S " + DoubleToStr(NormalizeDouble(spread / divider, 1), n_digits) + " p"+DoubleToStr(Ask-Bid,n_digits)+" "+MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_STOPLEVEL), font_size, font_face, font_color); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int deinit() { ObjectDelete("Spread"); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { RefreshRates(); double stop=MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_STOPLEVEL); double spread = (Ask - Bid) / Point; double spread1 = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_SPREAD); ObjectSetText("Spread", "Spread: " + DoubleToStr(NormalizeDouble(spread1 / divider, 1), n_digits) + " points. Ask-bid: "+DoubleToStr(NormalizeDouble(spread / divider, 1), n_digits)+" Min Stop "+DoubleToStr(stop,2), font_size, font_face, font_color); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
