What is the minimum profit pips for each pair ? It is 10 pips?
 
niloufar:
What is the minimum profit pips for each pair ? It is 10 pips?

What are you calling a pip ?

The minimum profit for each pair is a profit of the small unit above 0. So for a 5-digits broker and EURUSD, it's 0.00001 (=1 point).

 
niloufar:
What is the minimum profit pips for each pair ? It is 10 pips?

There is no minimum,  -10 is lower than 0 and a profit of -10,  while being a loss, is also a negative profit . . .  so there is no minimum.  

Perhaps you could rephrase your question to ask what you actually would like to know. 

 

Thank you for reply

 Some brokers do not allow trading a few pips to close at least., I would like to know the minimum.

 What is the minimum opening time of a transaction?

niloufar:

Thank you for reply

 Some brokers do not allow trading a few pips to close at least., I would like to know the minimum.

 What is the minimum opening time of a transaction?

Ah . . .  you want to know the STOPSLEVEL and FREEZELEVEL  these are dependant on the instrument you are trading,  you can get them using this function  SymbolInfoInteger()  with these identifiers  SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL  SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL

This will probably help you too . . . :  Requirements and Limitations in Making Trades

 

As far as I know there is no minimum time that a trade has to be open . . . unless perhaps your Broker has certain specific conditions about scalping.   

niloufar:

Thank you for reply

 Some brokers do not allow trading a few pips to close at least., I would like to know the minimum.

 What is the minimum opening time of a transaction?

You can also get these information from the terminal (Market Watch -> Right Click -> Specification :

That give you a window with all informations related to one instrument :


 
RaptorUK:

Ah . . .  you want to know the STOPSLEVEL and FREEZELEVEL  these are dependant on the instrument you are trading,  you can get them using this function  SymbolInfoInteger()  with these identifiers  SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL  SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL

This will probably help you too . . . :  Requirements and Limitations in Making Trades

 

As far as I know there is no minimum time that a trade has to be open . . . unless perhaps your Broker has certain specific conditions about scalping.   

thanx a lot 
 
angevoyageur:

You can also get these information from the terminal (Market Watch -> Right Click -> Specification :

That give you a window with all informations related to one instrument :


thanx a lot 

How can we understand the meta-trader 4  

 
niloufar:

thanx a lot 

How can we understand the meta-trader 4  

For MT4 you have to ask on MQL4 Forum.
niloufar:

thanx a lot 

How can we understand the meta-trader 4  

Hi niloufar

for MT4 used below code 


#property indicator_chart_window

extern color font_color = Lime;
extern int font_size = 12;
extern string font_face = "Arial";
extern int corner = 0; //0 - for top-left corner, 1 - top-right, 2 - bottom-left, 3 - bottom-right
extern int spread_distance_x = 10;
extern int spread_distance_y = 130;
extern bool normalize = false; //If true then the spread is normalized to traditional pips

double Poin;
int n_digits = 0;
double divider = 1;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
{
   //Checking for unconvetional Point digits number
   if (Point == 0.00001) Poin = 0.0001; //5 digits
   else if (Point == 0.001) Poin = 0.01; //3 digits
   else Poin = Point; //Normal
   
   ObjectCreate("Spread", OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0);
   ObjectSet("Spread", OBJPROP_CORNER, corner);
   ObjectSet("Spread", OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, spread_distance_x);
   ObjectSet("Spread", OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, spread_distance_y);
   double spread = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_SPREAD);
   
   if ((Poin > Point) && (normalize))
   {
      divider = 10.0;
      n_digits = 1;
   }
   
   ObjectSetText("Spread", "S " + DoubleToStr(NormalizeDouble(spread / divider, 1), n_digits) + " p"+DoubleToStr(Ask-Bid,n_digits)+" "+MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_STOPLEVEL), font_size, font_face, font_color);

   return(0);
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator deinitialization function                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
{
   ObjectDelete("Spread");
   return(0);
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
{
   RefreshRates();
   double stop=MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_STOPLEVEL);
   double spread = (Ask - Bid) / Point;
     double spread1 = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_SPREAD);
   ObjectSetText("Spread", "Spread: " + DoubleToStr(NormalizeDouble(spread1 / divider, 1), n_digits) + " points. Ask-bid: "+DoubleToStr(NormalizeDouble(spread / divider, 1), n_digits)+" Min Stop "+DoubleToStr(stop,2), font_size, font_face, font_color);
    
   return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
noorad2000:

Hi niloufar

for MT4 used below code

thnx very informative.
