HELP in coding for assign divergence in indicator " Awesome_Oscillator "
Hi Mehrdad
void OnInit() { . . . ObjectsDeleteAll(0);
Hi Kourosh &
thank you.
void OnInit() { . . . ObjectsDeleteAll(0);
this, will delete all object , also that object's create manually.
i try to fix in code;
any help ?
;-)
I still have not solve the problem,
PROBLEM ABOUT delete trend line's when change time frame.
in main chart trend line will be delete , and it's very good & ok
but in separate window with change time frame trend line's does not delete.
in separate window where trend line have arrow , that is correct & other should be deleted ( they are belong to another time frame )
any help ?
I still have not solve the problem,
PROBLEM ABOUT delete trend line's when change time frame.
in main chart trend line will be delete , and it's very good & ok
but in separate window with change time frame trend line's does not delete.
in separate window where trend line have arrow , that is correct & other should be deleted ( they are belong to another time frame )
any help ?
In your DeInit() function, change 0 with -1 as second parameter for ObjectsDeleteAll.
ObjectsDeleteAll(0,-1,OBJ_ARROW); ObjectsDeleteAll(0,-1,OBJ_TREND);
:-)
thank you again.
hi again mehrdad
int copy_Awesome_Oscillator_div_BUY_Divergence_LARGE=CopyBuffer(Awesome_Oscillator_div_handle_LARGE,2,0,rates_total,AO_BUY_bullishDivergence_Buffer_LARGE); int copy_Awesome_Oscillator_div_SELL_Divergence_LARGE=CopyBuffer(Awesome_Oscillator_div_handle_LARGE,3,0,rates_total,AO_SELL_bearishDivergence_Buffer_LARGE); for(int j=0; j<rates_total-2; j++) { if(AO_BUY_bullishDivergence_Buffer_LARGE[j]!=EMPTY_VALUE) AO_BUY_bullishDivergence_Buffer_LARGE[j]=AO_BUY_Divergence_LARGE_LEVEL_DRAW; else AO_BUY_bullishDivergence_Buffer_LARGE[j]=0; if(AO_SELL_bearishDivergence_Buffer_LARGE[j]!=EMPTY_VALUE) AO_SELL_bearishDivergence_Buffer_LARGE[j]=AO_SELL_Divergence_LARGE_LEVEL_DRAW; else AO_SELL_bearishDivergence_Buffer_LARGE[j]=0; }
hi again mehrdad
hi
thank you.
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hi;
PROBLEM ABOUT delete trend line's when change time frame.
in main chart trend line will be delete , but in separate window there is problem
in separate window where trend line have arrow , that is correct & other should be deleted.