What maximum deviation do you use when placing/modifying an order?

  • 34% (10)
  • 14% (4)
  • 17% (5)
  • 7% (2)
  • 3% (1)
  • 0% (0)
  • 24% (7)
Total voters: 29
 

I've seen somewhere a similar poll but regards Stop Loss for scalping which I personally found very helpful. That's why I decided to start this poll, interested what other people think.


Your poll makes no sense . . .  what are the units of the figures ?  US Dollars ?  Pips ?  Points ?  standard deviations ?  percentage ?   what do you mean by deviation ?  deviation from what ?  deviation of what ?
 
Apologies for the confusion but I thought that anyone who ever developed an EA worth adding to a real account is familiar with deviation. After all, I was looking for opinions of people who know what is it.

Deviation is one of the parameters you can send when placing a trade using MqlTradeRequest. The MQL5 reference provides a broader definition: "The maximal price deviation, specified in points". It is the same thing if you put a trade manually in the terminal when you have an option to choose "Enable maximum deviation".

Deviation is required in order to avoid re-quotes because if there is a minor deviation from a requested price, broker has a green light to proceed, otherwise a re-quote is sent. Different brokers have different re-quote policies and you need to read their Terms of use to understand all details.

 
This is max slippage in points right?
 
Well, answer is yes. Slippage is negative price move, while positive called market improvement. I reckon that's why it's called deviation, kinda takes two together :D
 
If you had written even a single EA for MT5 you would know that  
 
Double the spread
 
OK, apparently I provided a good lesson for those who hasn't used it.

P.S. some brokers are arrogant enough to give you slippage but keep market improvement in their pocket. Read carefully their terms of use :)

 
Thanks SSN, I will give it a go... though I expected the value to be 0-10... for EURUSD it should be good.
 

what if your are using the ctrade class

how can you input the deviation? 

