Store multiple values from double in an array
I suggest you read up about https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/types/dynamic_array
In your code there seem to be some issues:
1) Your array is sized 0 by default - you need to call ArrayResize() to create capacity
2) You also seem to be confusing the name of the array and the data (both are called "value" ).
Here is a small example to give you an idea - in case you need a 2d array the 2nd example shows that.
(PS - You don't need to call ArrayResize in the loop - you can call it just once before the loop if you know the max size)
//--- // e.g. if double value; // a variable which has multiple value double value = 0.000; double value_array[]; for(int i=0; i<5; i++) { ArrayResize(value_array, i+1); value_array[i] = value++; } ArrayPrint(value_array); //2 col array value = 0; double value_array2d[][2]; for(int i=0; i<5; i++) { ArrayResize(value_array2d, i+1); value_array2d[i,0] = value++; value_array2d[i,1] = value++; } ArrayPrint(value_array2d);
Dynamic Array Object
- www.mql5.com
I suggest you read up about https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/types/dynamic_array
In your code there seem to be some issues:
1) Your array is sized 0 by default - you need to call ArrayResize() to create capacity
2) You also seem to be confusing the name of the array and the data (both are called "value" ).
Here is a small example to give you an idea - in case you need a 2d array the 2nd example shows that.
(PS - You don't need to call ArrayResize in the loop - you can call it just once before the loop if you know the max size)
Dynamic Array Object
thank you, how can i pass these value to EA using iCustom? when i pass these values to EA, it only result is first value, but on indicator it shows multiple values on printing
thank you, how can i pass these value to EA using iCustom? when i pass these values to EA, it only result is first value, but on indicator it shows multiple values on printing
I suggest reviewing the code example in the documentation - it shows the use of a double array and usage of a buffer:
double Label1Buffer[];
...
SetIndexBuffer(0,Label1Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
- www.mql5.com
ICustom only reads buffers, not arrays.
i want to create a Buffer which has multiple values and pass it to EA using iCustom
// on my zz indicator double BufferValue[]; // I am setting it as Index on Init SetIndexBuffer(3,BufferValue,INDICATOR_DATA); //On calculate my code is BufferValue[0]=Ext_1; //where Ext_1 has multiple values e.g. 1,2,3,4,5,6 etc //On my EA my code is int handle = iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"Examples/ZigZag",ExtDepth,ExtDeviation,ExtBackstep); double BufferValue[]; double value_Buffer[]= {0.0}; CopyBuffer(handle,3,0,1,BufferValue); value_Buffer[0] = NormalizeDouble(BufferValue[0],(int)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS)); //but value_Buffer[0] only returns 1 (the first value and not multiple value as it has
i want to create a Buffer which has multiple values and pass it to EA using iCustom
value_Buffer[0] = NormalizeDouble(BufferValue[0],(int)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS));
//but value_Buffer[0] only returns 1 (the first value and not multiple value as it has
It looks like you are accessing the first element only with BufferValue[0] -you will not get multiple values this way.
Use ArrayPrint to print all values out, or use the debugger to see the contents - if there are multiple values you can write a loop to get them (or ArrayCopy)
Also your declaration of value_buffer creates an array with the capacity of 1 - use ArrayResize if you want to hold many
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A double variable output is multiple values as shown in screenshot
I want to store them in array, how can i do that?
I am trying this but it only returns first value,