Error - Algo Trading is enable and disable all the time.
Hello, thanks for the reply.
We use MT5 we have also select those tick you showed in your picture. The EA turn on and off the Algo Trading bottom automatically every second as you can see on the photo we attached.
Thanks once more for your response but your answer did not respond our issue :)
Check those two(!) settings:
a) Terminal:
b) Expert settings:
Please check the picture attached. Every second it changed from enable to disable, all the time, it does not stop.
Anyone knows what it could happened? I have good Internet connection and my EA was working perfectly in the past.
Hope to hear from anyone of you soon, MANY THANKS!