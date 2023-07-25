INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ; in one separate window with several indicator together
in mt5 with drag & drop several indicator in one separate window, value of buffers for that
wrote after his name like below picture:
with using;
in a mql5, all value's for buffer's show's after name :
if several indicator are in one code mql5 how to define that ;
we have such as the first?
There is no picture ;-)
Anyway, your question isn't very clear : "several indicator are in on code" ?
can you see picture now?
-----
"several indicator are in on code" ?
excuse me ;
i mean ; several base indicator, rewrite in a code mql5
assume :( AFL_winner & RSI & ... stochastic....) in one mql5 file as an indicator.
excuse me ;
i mean ; several base indicator, rewrite in a code mql5
assume :( AFL_winner & RSI & ... stochastic....) in one mql5 file as an indicator.
But the question is, why put all indicators in one ?
my view :
strategy tester in mt5 only can view 1 indicator in same time,
before write an expert, i want to see reaction between several of them and run it in strategy tester
and the connection with the main chart and several indicator are in main chart and search to find system
and limitation of chart space ( area ) ?!
You can use :
PlotIndexSetString(0, PLOT_LABEL, "yourname");
That give you a name for a indicator, you can see it in Data Window.
yes
and i asked : when i use several indicator combines together in one
is it possible : the value of buffer for each of them write after his name like below picture.
thank you.
IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,StringFormat("AFL Winner (%u, %u) RSI(%u)",periods,average,period));
thank's
i will try this
thank you
