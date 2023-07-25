INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ; in one separate window with several indicator together - page 2

New comment
 
kourosh1347:

no

i asked for this:


value of buffer for each ; write after his name ; like above picture.

thank's for replay.

 
Mehrdad Shiri #:

no

i asked for this:


value of buffer for each ; write after his name ; like above picture.

thank's for replay.


Hi, 

Did you find a solution for this?
I'm trying the same thing

12
New comment