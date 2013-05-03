EURUSD Technical Analysis and Forecast 28.04 - 05.05 : Non-Trading Under Bearish
UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on GBPUSD price movement for the next week)
2013-04-29 12:30 GMT | [USD - PCE core]
2013-04-29 14:00 GMT | [USD - Pending Home Sales]
2013-04-30 14:00 GMT | [USD - Consumer Confidence]
2013-05-01 14:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI]
2013-05-01 18:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
2013-05-03 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-farm Payrolls]
This is intra-day situation: breakout - price is crossing Ichimoku cloud but on open bar only for now. If price will cross the last border of the cloud (Sinkou Span B line) so we will have reversal to bullish.
eurusd h4
This is 1st of May today (just for information :) ) - Bank Holiday for CHF, French Bank Holiday, German Bank Holiday and Italian Bank Holiday.
High impacted news events for today are the following:
- 2013-05-01 14:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI]
- 2013-05-01 18:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
Hi,
What do you mean by high impacted ? Is this news have impact on all currency pairs, or only one with USD ?
Do you see the header of this thread? So, for now - the situation was changed up to Ranging under Bearish:
eurusd d1 ranging
So, we came to the next week with ranging market condition for EURUSD (i am talking about D1 timeframe) - just look at this screenshot:
ranging
Why ranging? Look at AbsoluteStrength indicator (from CodeBase here) - it is buy condition on the same with sell condition. Do you remember MACD with main line and signal line? So, this AbsoluteStrength indicator is having 2 of them: main/signal line for sell condition, and main/signal line for buy condition. If those 2 lines are showing the trend (both together) - it is ranging.
Last week we had non-trading market condition (flat sideaway) within primary bearish: price was below Ichimoku cloud and still did not cross Senkou Span A resistance line to go for uptrend. On the other side - the price was trying to cross 1.2973 support line but it was following Senkou Span A resistance line for whole the week.
If the price will cross 1.2954 support line so the bearish trend will be continuing. If the price will cross one of the border of the cloud (Sinkou Span A) - we will see ranging market condition with the possibility of the trend reversal.
UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on EURUSD price movement for the next week)
SUMMARY : Bearish
TREND : Sideway
Intraday Analysis
Price is on sideway market floating between 1.3047 and 1.2988 levels. If price will cross 1.3947 and 1.3093 levels so we may have good bullish for the next days. If the price will cross 1.2988 support level - bearish sideway market condition may be continuing.