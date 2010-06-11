No new data on screen
Is there anybody knows why this problem is done????
new data is not synchronized with the chart.....
Not sure if this is your problem, but it happened to me.
Check the Market Watch pane and confirm the Clock has not stalled. If clock not running, this may indicate the problem may be from sharing an internet connection with another PC, who's screen saver settings can stop incoming ticks. I had this problem and when i switched PC to a direct (bridged) internet connection, the problem was resolved.
Not sure if this is your problem, but it happened to me.
Check the Market Watch pane and confirm the Clock has not stalled. If clock not running, this may indicate the problem may be from sharing an internet connection with another PC, who's screen saver settings can stop incoming ticks. I had this problem and when i switched PC to a direct (bridged) internet connection, the problem was resolved.
Firstly, thank you for your helping...
I checked market watch...There is no problem..My only problem is the price not synchronized on chart... if I reopen the program, new data is occured on chart..but again, data which on the chart is freezed..
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Hi all,
I have a problem with my screen... Server time=12:07:25
but no new data on chart...
What is the problem??