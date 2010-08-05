no data with wrong computer clock
Do you mean that you don't see all data between 2010.08.05 00:00-10:45?
Have you tried to use Refresh command of charts context menu?
alexvd:
Have you tried to use Refresh command of charts context menu?
Do you mean that you don't see all data between 2010.08.05 00:00-10:45?
Have you tried to use Refresh command of charts context menu?
yes I don't see all data between 2010.08.05 00:00 - 10:45
I tried to use Refresh but no changing on chart...
If I change my computer clock manual, problem is solved.. Is it problem for Expert Advisor, too???
We are working on the similar problem. Please wait for a while.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi all,
My computer clock is always wrong.. I can't fix it.. I have a problem with data.. As you can see on chart, there is no data.. I haven't any problem like this on MT4.. Why does incoming data depend on local computers clock??....