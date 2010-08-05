no data with wrong computer clock

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Hi all,

My computer clock is always wrong.. I can't fix it.. I have a problem with data.. As you can see on chart, there is no data.. I haven't any problem like this on MT4.. Why does incoming data depend on local computers clock??....

                                                                                                                                   

 

Do you mean that you don't see all data between 2010.08.05 00:00-10:45?

Have you tried to use Refresh command of charts context menu?

 
alexvd:

Do you mean that you don't see all data between 2010.08.05 00:00-10:45?

Have you tried to use Refresh command of charts context menu?

 

 yes I don't see all data between 2010.08.05 00:00 - 10:45

I tried to use Refresh but no changing on chart... 

 

 If I change my computer clock manual, problem is solved.. Is it problem for Expert Advisor, too??? 

 

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