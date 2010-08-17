real time data isn't on the chart...
I haven't problem on MT4 like this.. I think MetaTrader 5 using local computers clock for charts...
Is there anyone to help me??
What server did you connect to? Is this problem going on?
Access point 3 Europe
On chart close price seems 1,27951....but real time close price is 1.27855...
Unfortunately we can't reproduce your problem at this moment.
