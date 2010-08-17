real time data isn't on the chart...

New comment
 

 I have a problem on MT5.. Real time data isn't on the chart... what kind of problem is it?? As you can see on chart real time bid= 113.075 and real time ask=113.102..... but no changing occurs on the chart...

 
I haven't problem on MT4 like this.. I think MetaTrader 5 using local computers clock for charts...
 

 Is there anyone to help me?? 

 

What server did you connect to? Is this problem going on?

 
Access point 3 Europe
 

 On chart close price seems 1,27951....but real time close price is 1.27855...

 

Unfortunately we can't reproduce your problem at this moment. 

New comment